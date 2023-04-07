Often, when we think about IPAs, the dominating flavor that often comes to mind is the sometimes harsh bitterness associated with this highly hopped beer style. And while there are countless West Coast (and other) IPAs that rely on an aggressively bitter, floral hop finish, many don’t. While hop bitterness still exists, this latter segment of the IPA world relies more on citrus and tropical fruit flavors.

Many hazy, New England-style IPAs fit this criterion. That’s kind of the point, right? They’re supposed to be hazy, tropical juice bombs. But other non-hazies fit the tropical bill as well. Regardless of the style, we’re totally on board with this tropical island getaway in a pint glass. All without having to spend years chatting with a blood-stained volleyball.

This is why, in these early still chilly and damp days of spring, we’ve decided to find eight of the best IPAs for fans of mango, guava, tangerine, pineapple, passionfruit, and other juicy, sweet, memorable tropical fruit flavors. Keep scrolling to see them all and read our tasting notes.

8) Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo

ABV: 6.7%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Sierra Nevada Torpedo is already a ridiculously hoppy, flavorful double IPA. Clearly, it’s only made better by using the same “Hop Torpedo” to craft a passionfruit, mango, and papaya-filled beer thanks to the use of Amarillo, Citra, Comet, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is caramel malts, floral, snappy, earthy hops, and light tropical fruit aromas. It’s a little weaker than expected. There’s more of the same on the palate with pineapple, guava, and mango making an appearance with some lightly bitter, piney hops at the finish. Overall, a bit watery but okay.

Bottom Line:

If you enjoy Sierra Nevada Torpedo and you want it to have slightly less overall flavor but some tropical fruit notes, this is the beer for you. Otherwise, stick with the original.

7) Ninkasi Prismatic

ABV: 5.9%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Referred to as a “Juicy IPA”, this mix of tropical fruits, citrus fruits, and dank, resinous, floral flavors has a base of 2-Row and Vienna malt as well as flaked barley and white wheat. Its over-the-top hop flavor and aroma come from Crystal, El Dorado, Centennial, Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic CRYO HOPS®, and Simcoe CRYO HOPS®

Tasting Notes:

The nose has light pineapple and tangerine with some mild floral, herbal hops, and not much else. Drinking it reveals notes of mango, pineapple, and grassy, herbal, floral hops. For a tropical IPA, it’s a little on the lighter side. For all the hops included, this is surprisingly muted.

Bottom Line:

Prismatic is a decent tropical IPA. It’s not overly flavorful or hoppy and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It simply doesn’t seem to be sure what type of IPA it wants to be.