The classic West Coast IPA is what many drinkers imagine all IPAs taste like. There’s full of crisp, dry, over-the-top hop bitterness with citrusy, resinous, piney, and downright dank flavor. They get this iconic flavor profile because they’re brewed with a ton of hops including the likes of Cascade, Simcoe, Centennial, Citra, Chinook, Amarillo, and many others.

While the traditional IPA can be traced back to England in the 1700s, the West Coast version began in the 1970s when Anchor’s Fritz Maytag began dry-hopping his Liberty Ale. In the 80s, Sierra Nevada’s Ken Grossman created the continuously popular Sierra Nevada Pale Ale featuring a healthy dose of Cascade hops. As the 90s began, more and more brewers began to push the boundaries of just how hoppy an IPA could get, and the style exploded in popularity.

Today, there are more West Coast IPAs on the market than any of us could ever drink. Instead of trying and drinking nothing but piney, bitter IPAs for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for years on end until we pickle ourselves, we decided to pick eight of our favorites and rank them on overall piney, resinous, bitter, dankness. Keep reading to see the rankings.

8) Beachwood Amalgamator

ABV: 7.1%

Average Price: $4 for a 16-ounce can

The Beer:

With a name like Amalgamator, you know you’re in for something totally unique. This 7.1 pefcent ABV West Coast IPA is brewed with 2-row and Honey malt and is hopped with Mosaic, Columbus, Amarillo, and Warrior hops. It gets added bold flavor from being dry-hopped with a ridiculous amount of Mosaic hops.

Tasting Notes:

A fruity nose awaits you with some berries, citrus rind, and grapefruit in there. The palate is a swirl of citrus, floral, and dank hops along with wet grass, mango, pineapple, and a slight herbal quality. Not a bad beer by any means, but we would prefer a little more resinous pine in the flavor and less fruit.

Bottom Line:

This is a great beer if you like your West Coast IPAs to have a nice mix of fruitiness and bitter hops. If you’re looking for all pine, you won’t find it.

7) Hopworks Powell IPA

ABV: 6.4%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This owl-adorned beer is Hopworks’ flagship beer and for good reason. This 6.4 percent ABV crushable West Coast IPA was created to be enjoyed often. With its fruity, piney, slightly bitter flavor profile, it’s the type of beer you can use to ease your way into the style but continue drinking for years.

Tasting Notes:

Your nose is met by aromas of tangerine, pineapple, grapefruit, caramel-like malts, and resinous pine. The palate is loaded with biscuit-like malt, tropical fruit flavors, more citrus zest, and a fair amount of bitter pine at the finish. Those are classic West Coast flavors.

Bottom Line:

This is a decent version of the classic West Coast IPA. The only thing missing is the massive kick of dank hops at the finish. Otherwise, it’s perfect.

6) Lagunitas Super Cluster

ABV: 8%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Lagunitas is one of those brands that has made a name for itself by cranking out dank, piney, bitter IPAs. You can pick almost any of its beers and be happy with your choice. One of its best is Super Cluster, what the folks at Lagunitas refer to as “a Citra-hopped mega IPA of intergalactic proportions.”

Tasting Notes:

This bold banger is filled with caramel malts, citrus zest, grapefruit, wet grass, and pine needles on the nose. Drinking it reveals notes of honey sweetness, orange pulp, pineapple, a slight herbal quality, and a ton of dank, piney, bitter hops. The finish is dry and fruit.

Bottom Line:

This beer definitely lives up to its name. It’s a bold kick of Citra hops. But, because of this, it leans a little too into the citrus flavor than we’d prefer in a West Coast IPA.