Writer’s Tears Dennis Shea, beverage director at Fish & Fire Food Group in Washington, DC ABV: 40% Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: Writer’s Tears Copper Pot is a great one that everyone should try. It has a blend of single pot still and single malt and is not your typical Irish whiskey. This whiskey has an apple and nutty nose, spice, ginger, and orchard fruit on the palate along with a honey and dark chocolate finish. It was a medal winner at the International Spirits Competition. West Cork Bourbon Cask Tom Garvin, beverage manager at Tribeca’s Kitchen in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: West Cork Distillers’ Bourbon Cask whiskey is great. There are a lot of pleasant grain and citrus notes from the whiskey itself, and the bourbon cask gives it a nice caramel dessert-flavored finish. It’s a high-quality spirit and you can get it at a price point that doesn’t empty your wallet.

Sexton Chandra Richter, vice president of beverage development and chief mixologist at Drinkworks ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Personally, I’ve been enjoying Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey. It is aged in Oloroso sherry casks, which really gives it that added complexity and depth of flavor. I love the dried fruit and honey aroma balanced with notes of cinnamon. It’s a great value Irish Whiskey, definitely worth keeping a bottle on the shelf. The Busker Triple Cask Andy Seymour, owner of Liquid Productions in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: If there was one Irish whiskey people should know more about it’s The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth. Priced at around $25, The Busker portrays the depth and the rich layers of flavor you would expect to experience from higher-priced whiskeys. The Busker has beautiful honey and grain notes in the nose and bright flavors of green apple and orange rind linger in the mouth. The whiskey carries a long finish of confection notes, chocolate, and light spice. It has the complexity of a whiskey I’d certainly be happy to spend more on but am happy that I don’t have to.

Kilbeggan Small Batch Irish Rye Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Privé in New York City ABV: 43% Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: The Kilbeggan Small Batch Irish Rye has great warm flavors such as marmalade, melon, peppercorns, lilac, with spices. It’s a kind of high-rye mash whiskey, however, the rye and the sweetness compliment each other very well, in such a unique way. Jameson Francisco Fonseca, bartender in Puerto Rico ABV: 40% Average Price: $29 The Whiskey: For me, the best Irish whiskey under $50 everyone should try is Jameson. It has a light floral fragrance, smooth sweetness of marmalade, hops, green apple, and vanilla flavors. It’s definitely worth the experience for your money.

Knappogue Castle 12 Dean Hurst, beverage director for Datz Restaurant Group in the Tampa Bay ABV: 40% Average Price: $48 The Whiskey: I don’t think you can beat Knappogue Castle 12 Year Single Malt for the money. Hints of marzipan and honey are two hallmarks for this everyday delicious whiskey. The Dubliner Bourbon Cask Maren Nazera Erickson, bartender in San Antonio, Texas ABV: 40% Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Bourbon Cask is full of bright and fruity aromas with tasting notes of citrus peel, almonds, coconut, and brown sugar. This is my number one recommendation for people looking to branch out from Jameson into more Irish whiskey at a similar price point.

The Dead Rabbit Johnny Swet, bartender and owner of Jimmy at the James Hotel in New York City ABV: 44% Average Price: $39 The Whiskey: The owners of Dead Rabbit in New York City teamed up with a Dublin-based distillery to create this smooth, yet malty whiskey with notes of vanilla sweetness. It also finishes with dry spice. The best part? You can get it for under $45 bucks. Powers Joseph Fredrickson, bartender at Society Lounge in Cleveland ABV: 43.2% Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: I am a Powers guy. It’s the best-selling whiskey in Ireland and pacts more of an ABV punch than the other go-to Irish whiskies. It is smooth with hints of honey and baking notes and goes great in an Irish coffee or a quick shot to get the night going.