What We Learned From Our Big, Messy, Blind Irish Whiskey Tasting

Ah, But What Is Irish Whiskey, Anyway? Without the peat element of scotch (peat being the coal-y dirt prevalent on Scottish isles, frequently used to dry barley grains and imparting an earthy/smoky flavor to many scotches) or the freshly-charred new wood flavors of bourbon (which, by law, is always aged in new barrels), Irish whiskeys, very broadly speaking, tend to be less smoky and earthy than Scotch, though often with a similar barley-sugar character, and a little lighter and less woody than bourbons and ryes, without quite as much charred oak flavor. You could think of them as “lighter” and “cleaner” tasting and mostly be right. Complicating things somewhat is the fact that some Irish whiskeys do have peated variations, and are usually, but not always, made from barley, and can be aged in anything from ex-bourbon to ex-rum, sherry, wine, or port barrels (among other things). Like scotches, they may consist of blends (multiple distilleries, multiple grains) or single malts (one distillery, one grain). Oh, and the types of stills! …Okay, okay, we won’t torture you. Suffice it to say, it would take many dull paragraphs not specifically about drinking to list every possible variation. Instead, let’s focus on where the rubber meets the road. Which is to say, where the liquor meets your mouth (and, okay, maybe your eyes and nose a little too). Methodology For this blind tasting, I gathered together a handful of friends (mostly dudes in their thirties like me, but with a few outliers in age and gender), with different tastes and levels of connoisseurship (no other drinks writers besides myself, but there was an actual trained sommelier and a couple of experienced homebrewers). We rated 15 whiskeys, each poured from identical unmarked carafes, and made notes on each. Without discussing it too much with each other first, we chose three favorites and three least favorites (mostly unranked within those categories). If 15 seems like a lot, well, we’re very professional. I included some more expensive whiskeys and some cheaper options, but mostly they were mid-range — very affordable, compared to Scotch or even bourbon. Mostly, these were the kinds of whiskeys you might buy on a lark rather than a big splurge.

Neither here nor there, but I like to imagine the “Black Reserve” is a National Guard unit full of goths. Most Un-favorited You can’t have a favorite without a least favorite, or a top without a bottom. I had the tasters list their bottom three, and while there was juuust enough consensus to compile a bottom three, most of the “worst” bottles had their fans. Anyway, I’ll stop making excuses for them now. 1. West Cork IPA Cask ($37 from IrishMalts.com) This 75:25 blend of Irish wheat and malted Irish barley, triple distilled in copper pot stills and aged in first-fill bourbon casks for four years, then “matured” for six months in ex-IPA casks (Black’s of Kinsale IPA, specifically) was the most consensus my tasters had on anything. We… did not care for it. This was not surprising for yours truly, an outspoken IPA hater (they’re fine for about half a glass of beer, but mostly I’m just annoyed that IPAs make up roughly 60% of craft beer taps here on the west coast), but at least half the panel loves hoppy IPAs. Nonetheless, we called this one “complex in a weird way,” “citrus smell? bad.” “no,” “hell no,” and “metallic.” Though one taster did call it “hot!” In any case, hops is a lot of flavor for a whiskey, and it could be that this one was just too much of a departure from the other offerings for our palates to handle. It’s probably a bit like trying an IPA after six mild pilsners. 2. West Cork 12-Year Sherry Cask Finish ($50 from Wine Globe) View this post on Instagram Something sweet for your Whiskey Wednesday with our Sherry Cask Aged Irish Whiskey! . . . #WestCorkIrishWhiskey #IrishWhiskey #SingleMalt#WestCork #Whiskey #Irish #Ireland #Skibbereen#CountyCork #WestCorkDistillers #WhiskeyWednesday #SherryCask A post shared by West Cork Irish Whiskey (@westcorkirishwhiskey) on Sep 9, 2020 at 8:03am PDT This 12-year-old single malt from West Cork was a bit of a surprise to end up on the bottom, given the age statement and how much I generally enjoy sherry-barrel whiskeys. Receiving four downvotes (and one up), our tasters called it “light,” “lingering,” “musty,” “oily,” and “burny.”

Admittedly, I had this one in my bottom three and thought it smelled like a bath mat. Slightly over-aged to our palates, perhaps. 3. Teeling Single Malt ($41 from Mission Wine) Far down on the list of non-favorites (with three people rating it in their bottom three and one in their top three) was Teeling Single Malt, a 46% ABV selection made from five different wine cask-finished whiskeys (Sherry, Port, Madeira, White Burgundy and Cabernet Sauvignon). This one won double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits competition among a handful of other awards, so maybe we’re just a bunch of philistines. Our tasters described it as “flat,” with a “harsh finish,” and “no linger,” though also with “vanilla caramel,” and “butter on the nose.” The last description was me — I liked it quite a bit, and had it rated number four of 15. As I said, the more unique whiskeys tend to be a little polarizing. The Rest Jameson https://www.instagram.com/p/CFm5PZrnFm9/ 1 Up Vote, 1 Down Vote Call it our “control group.” But just because Jameson is a mass-market blend that most of us probably had one too many shots of in college doesn’t make it a bad sippin’ whiskey, even for fancybois (as long as they don’t tell their fancy friends). One taster had it in their bottom three, but another had it in their top. Two noted its notes of butterscotch, while most found it smooth if unmemorable (not surprising). One taster simply wrote “flap flap,” whatever that means.