Did you know there’s over 600,000 official islands in the world? Many of these, of course, go unexplored and completely inhabited due to their location and access. That poses the question, what are the “best” islands? At first thought, the islands of Hawaii or the Bahamas may come to mind, but then you remember there’s St. Kitts, the US Virgin Islands, and even Japan. With over half of the year behind us, adding an island getaway to your travel itinerary would be a boss move. That’s why we asked seasoned travel writers and global DJs to tell us their favorite islands so you can start crossing some of the 600,000 off your list. Chloe Caldwell (@bychloecaldwell): Wakaya Island, Fiji & Providenciales, Turks & Caicos If we’re talking tropical environments, there’s no place more beautiful that I’ve traveled to than Wakaya Island in Fiji. It’s a private island resort that spans 3,300 acres of land, including jungle landscapes, rocky hilltops, and pristine beaches. And you’ll be one of 10 guests on average on the entire island. Whether you want to soak in the sun in your own private patio space, hit the gentle waves in a kayak, explore the marine life with a snorkeling excursion, hike to the top of the island for a majestic view, or learn traditional Fijian cooking techniques and cultural customs, this serene space offers something for every mood. Waking up here almost brought me to tears each morning as I wandered through the palm trees and sand, taking in the azure water surrounding me. Wakaya Island, Fiji is truly something special. I also couldn’t leave out Providenciales. The bluest water I’ve ever seen was in Turks & Caicos, on the main tourist island of Providenciales, not to mention the fine white sand beaches with sand soft enough to make you wanna take a nap in it. The vibe of the island itself is lively with tons of luxury resorts and villas, but you can still find local spots and plenty of adventure — I recommend doing a catamaran and snorkeling tour to get a close-up look at the barrier reef. Providenciales is the epitome of a tropical paradise, and you’ll be in an instantly good mood the second you step on the island. 4B (@dj4b): Honshu, Japan Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Boston, MA (10/11) One of my absolute favorite places in the whole world just so happens to be Honshu, Japan. I’ve been there a handful of times and every time I leave I always have this feeling that I didn’t have enough time there.

There’s so much to see, the people are amazing, the food is unbelievable. There are so many different dishes to taste and eat at each meal. The whole culture really sets it apart from any where else on Earth. It’s my favorite place – and island – to go to. Kyliente (@kylieente): Naxos, Greece Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD I was raised in Florida so for me, beaches are a part of my DNA. It is definitely difficult to choose a favorite island, but I would have to say Naxos in Greece. I first visited this little slice of heaven in 2022 with my girlfriends and it quickly turned into my ideal paradise. The best part of Naxos is the extremely fresh Mediterranean food – the island is famous for its production and exportation of olive oil, honey, cheese, wine, and more nationwide. I also loved renting a car for just 25 euros a day and driving the peaks and valleys of this large islet. While exploring we discovered hidden beaches where we visited local shops and ate delicious gelato. Naxos is a cheap destination in comparison to Greece’s more popular islands, and we were able to rent chairs on the beach every day with full service for around 10 euros. Santorini and Mykonos were both so fun and exciting, but with the crowds of tourists and overpriced meals, Naxos was a much-needed break. I can literally still feel my feet in the sand while sipping on delicious white wine, and watching the sunset on the relaxed beaches. Ray Volpe (@rayvolpe): Honshu, Japan Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Montreal, Canada (10/5); Chicago, IL (10/19); Denver, CO (12/6) Of all the islands I’ve visited on Earth (admittedly just a few), I’d say my favorite has to be Honshu of Japan! I’ve had the pleasure of going to Tokyo and a few other surrounding cities a couple times for both tour stops and just for vacation, and Honshu has always brought me so much peace and relaxation. It’s also a great place to stop in Asia because the routing is easier from Los Angeles! I’ve only been during the winter time but the crisp winter air, sometimes with rain, with the hot steaming food is unmatched. From ramen to Japanese barbeque, every meal was heavenly. That said, the mayo tuna onigiri from Family Mart or 7-Eleven is great too; it’s my go-to snack. Shoutout to 7-Elevens in Asia!

I always visit Disneyland Tokyo whenever I can too. The entry ticket price is substantially cheaper than in America, parks are very clean, and food options are more varied, so I always have such an awesome experience! I also want to mention how easy and cheap it is to get around the city with public transportation! BRKLYN (@brklynmusic): Catalina Island, California Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD One of our favorite islands is Catalina Island off the coast of California. Descanso Beach, with its pristine white sand and crystal-clear water, offers a perfect spot to unwind. The rhythmic sound of waves provides a soothing backdrop as you enjoy activities like drinking pacificos and simply basking in the sun. For a decent culinary experience, we recommend the Bluewater Avalon, offering fresh seafood with a nice ocean view. Sunset viewing from the Avalon Harbor is cool, casting crazy colors over the Pacific. Getting to Catalina is easy via a ferry ride from where we live in Newport Beach. Once there, we like to get an Airbnb, where the gentle sea breeze carries the melody of distant waves, making it an ideal spot to create music. Golf enthusiasts can indulge in a round at the Catalina Island Golf Course, surrounded by lush greenery and panoramic ocean vistas. This place is incredible and it is a must visit. Flamingosis (@flamingosis): Japan Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Morrison, CO (10/26); Chicago, IL (10/31); Philadelphia, PA (11/5) Japan was really dope. Went there for my first time back in 2019 for an Asia tour. Really loved the izakaya restaurants (get the karaage, okonomiyaki and/or takoyaki) and was pretty culture shocked at how polite everyone was and how clean everything was in general. Spent my time in both Osaka and Kyoto and highly recommend taking the train between both cities (and getting a bento box at the train station while you’re at it). Hit up the Dotombori canal to take a picture with the Glico running man in Osaka and Circus Tokyo club in Tokyo if you wanna jam to some city pop music. WHIPPED CREAM (@whippedcream): Oahu, Hawaii Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Chicago, IL (9/14); Brooklyn, NY (9/19); London, UK (10/11) My favourite islands right now are between Vancouver Island, Canada, Big Island and Oahu. For now, I’ll go with Oahu, Hawaii. My favourite thing is going up to North Shore and swimming all day, catching the sunset, and watching the Surf waves. I enjoy the company on the island the overall vibe and feeling I get being there. I love getting fresh fruit from fruit stands and just hanging out. I always go to Hawaii when I feel like I need a soul reset. Josh Teed (@joshteedmusic): Vancouver Island, British Columbia Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Lost Lands Festival (9/20-22) My favorite island that I’ve visited so far has without a doubt been Vancouver Island in Canada! You can fly right into the island, but if you’ve got the time, I really enjoyed taking the ferry from Vancouver. The scenery as you float in amidst all of the little islands and inlets around it is unreal!

Once you’re there, you’re greeted by some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet, and beautiful views of oceans, mountains, and forests! When I’ve been up, it’s been for gigs so I haven’t necessarily had the most time to explore, but I would highly recommend checking out Mt. Douglas and the surrounding park, and some of the great food Victoria has to offer! Dirtyphonics (@dirtyphonics): Île de Ré, France Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: Les Mathes, France (9/6); Thornville, OH (9/20); Oberhausen, Germany (10/12) My favorite island is “Île de Ré”, an island off the west coast of France. The island is popular for its bicycle paths, beaches backed by sand dunes and pine forests, salt marches, and its 17th-century fortifications. I’ve been going there with my family for the past 20 years. To get there, you drive over an iconic bridge and leave the world behind. Being on the island is the perfect getaway and contrast to the fast life of touring and the bling of Los Angeles. It gives me balance and helps me focus on simple yet essential things in life: family, healthy fresh foods, and giving myself some time to relax. There are many different landscape on the island and each has its own smells and vibe. From biking through the salt marshes on your way to the beach to the famous ice creams of “La Martinière” with flavors including oyster, mojito or even Smurf! I have so many memories there but one of my favorite thing to do is to have a picnic on the beach at sunset with wine grown on the island, fresh seafood, vegetables from the markets and cheeses of course. Parra for Cuva (@parra_for_cuva): Samothraki, Northeast Greece Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: San Francisco, CA (10/4); Denver, CO (10/5); New York, NY (10/11) My first thought when I read this was the beautiful Island Samothraki located in Northeast Greece. It’s pretty unknown for many travelers as the infrastructure on the island is not the best. Therefore, it has the most beautiful hikes I have seen in my life. You can swim naked in little ponds fed by waterfalls. The island is also known for its legendary Goa-Trance Festivals.

Second place goes to the Capo Verde located west to the coast of Senegal. My girlfriend and I were in Capo Verde for a local festival and had the chance to discover the biggest Island, Ilah Santiago. I would recommend renting a car and driving from Praia to Tarrafal as you will cross many interesting small villages and see local life with stunning scenery. My last recommendation would be the islands of Samoa. Located in the Polynesian Ocean, Samoa has been one of the most interesting travel experiences I’ve ever had. Since we knew a local we were able to stay in a very small village in the house of the mayor. We slept two weeks in this house which had a roof but no walls so it was basically outside. It has been an amazing experience to meet all incredibly friendly locals and drive around the island. It always felt like time was running much slower in Samoa. Since JulEYE (@sincejuleye): Koh Larn, Thailand Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: TBD I’d have to say that my favorite island in Koh Larn off the coast of Pattaya, Thailand. Pattaya is a crazy partying city that doesn’t really sleep, so I found that taking day trips to Koh Larn was an excellent way to break away from that when I felt the need to. I would walk over to the beach and catch a ferry which takes about 40 minutes and costs 30 Baht which is about $1. Once on the island I would spend the whole day walking around, eating and taking in the views. For food, I would stop and eat at random places and eat small meals, but all the food I had there was excellent, especially the seafood. The beaches are amazing, it’s super easy to get around and the locals are very friendly. Like most of Thailand, it’s very affordable. One of my favorite things was going up to Big Buddha Viewpoint and catching the sunset. Whethan (@whethan): Phuket, Thailand Featured Upcoming Tour Dates: San Diego, CA (10/5) Back in 2018, I had an insane opportunity to join Skrillex on a trip to this island called Phuket. We had CDJs set up in the living room, we rode on jet skis, we boated around from island to island, we spent like four or five days there and it was pure vacation vibes from start to finish.