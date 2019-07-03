The Best Japanese Whiskies You Can Actually Buy In The US

Getty Image

In recent years, the global enthusiasm for Japanese whisky has exploded. This is at least partly due to the fact that whisky expert Jim Murray named a Japanese whisky as the best in the world back in 2015 (Yamazaki Single Malt Sherry Cask 2013). But Murray was only confirming what others knew: Japan makes some really exceptional whisky that every fan of the brown stuff ought to learn to appreciate. In fact, these expressions have grown so popular that right now there’s an all-out panic over shortages.

As with various Scotch brands and some bourbons, the shortage talk is probably more smoke than fire. For now at least, you can still find delicious, well-made, reasonably priced Japanese whiskies at your local liquor store. Hold onto your highballs, folks, you’re in for a treat.

Suntory Toki

Released for the first time in 2016, Suntory Toki was designed for fans of sipping Japanese whisky as well as fans of mixing it. Made to pay homage to the history of whisky in Japan while also playing with the contemporary tastes of drinkers, Toki is blend of Hakushu American white oak cask malt whisky and Chita heavy-type grain whisky (as well as a few others).

The result is a nice balance of malt and grain.

Tasting Notes: Toki is an even-handed whisky. On top of Chita and Hakushu, the blend also contains two Yamazaki malts. The result of the blending of all these whiskies is a smooth, silky, spirit with vanilla sweetness and a subtly spicy, woody finish. It’s perfectly suited for slow sipping on mixing into your favorite summer highball.

Buys this bottle for $34.99.