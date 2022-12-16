The Absolute Must-Buy Kitchen And Food Gifts This Holiday Season

There’s a reason why we usually close out gift guide season with kitchen gifts. While streetwear demands a deep knowledge of your giftee, kitchen gifts are a little easier target to hit. If you’re buying for someone who loves food and you have even a vague idea of what’s in their kitchen, you’re likely to find something great to give them. Just don’t buy them a mandoline. You don’t want anyone associating you with the agony that this (vital, useful) product will inevitably cause. Other than that, it’s sort of game on. Spend in your price range. If it’s someone you’re going all out for, we have the gift for them. If it’s someone you’re only spending $10 on, well, there’s a gift for that friend too. We’ve got a wide range and you really can’t miss. “Liking food” is a pretty easy common denominator to hit. Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director, UPROXX LIFE Related: The Ultimate Spirits Gift Guide For 2022 Holiday Shopping

PART I — For The Foodie’s Kitchen: Traeger Timberline 1300 The Gift: Do you have a food-loving giftee on who you’re ready to drop nearly $2K? If so, let me say — this is definitely that gift. It’s just so smart and intuitive and full of features and, here’s the most important kicker, it makes great f*cking food. I bought mine just before Thanksgiving and made “smoked breadcrumbs” for stuffing and “smoked potatoes au gratin.” Both dishes won the holiday. Last week, for a dinner party, I smoked quail and baked a smoked rum cake with candied pecans that goes down as one of the best things I’ve ever served (according to the guests and also to me — after breaking my diet to eat a massive slice). I know all that smoking in a short time pushes me dangerously close to becoming “smoker bro” but… I guess if the shoe fits? Truth be told, it did take me very little time to see the absolute appeal of owning a smoker. One, it infuses your dishes with a new set of flavors, namely smoke; two, it’s smarter than an oven when it comes to being able to “set and forget” dishes that take time (especially when using the Traeger app); three, it’s easier to clean, with removable grease trays. This is just generally a special product all around and the sort of gift that is going to get you the eternal gratitude of your giftee. Because as their relationship with the smoker evolves and their knowledge evolves, so will their appreciation. The Timberline 1300 features: 3 Tiers of Stainless-Steel Grates

Fully insulated construction

Bamboo cutting board & Stainless-Steel Front Shelf

WiFIRE Technology

D2 Grill Controller

Pellet Sensor

Super Smoke Mode

Dual Position Smoke/Sear Bottom Grate

Concealed Grease Management

Included Meat Probe Who It’s Perfect For: A parent. An inlaw. A spouse. A best friend. Anyone who will go on a journey with their Traeger and take you along for the ride. – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for $1,899

Verve Culture Artisan Citrus Juicer, Large The Gift: (From our Tequila Gift Guide): I love this juicer because it’s easier than a hand-press juicer, extracts more, and can handle bigger citrus. Sure, a hand juicer might do the trick with limes, but if your giftee loves tequila they probably also really love palomas. And the best palomas come from hand juicing the grapefruit — that’s not even up for debate. Who It’s Perfect For: The tequila aficionado. A citrus lover. Anyone with an excess of oranges on hand. Also, if we’re being honest about how cool this thing looks — anyone with super stylized mid-century, semi-rustic design taste. Maybe we should have put it in the gift guide for the home. – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for $150 Breville Barista Express The Gift: This new espresso machine is all about making barista-level coffee at home. The Barista Express has a bean grinder right in the machine which allows for varying grind levels to the nth degree (it has 16 settings) while the machine allows brewing/extraction at different temps and pressures. There’s a manual microform milk texturing arm. And then there are the accessories. It comes with: Dosing Funnel™ Attachment

Razor Dose Trimming Tool

54mm Stainless Steel Portafilter

1 cup & 2 cup Single & Dual Wall Filter Baskets

Coffee Scoop

Integrated Tamper

Stainless Steel Milk Jug

Cleaning disc and tablets

Cleaning brush, tool, and Allen Key

Water Filter Holder and Water Filter Who It’s Perfect For: This will take some lucky person’s coffee game to the next level. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $599

Verve XL Tortilla Press The Gift: I love this 9-inch Large Tortilla Press, made from recycled aluminum. My other tortilla presses are wood and this feels far more substantial and lasting. Plus it makes beautiful tortillas — some of the best I’ve ever had (I use lard). And, like Verve’s other products, it has this wonderful artisanal look to it. It seems like something cool to pull out while cooking. Your giftee is going to love seeing this in their kitchen. And that’s going to make them appreciate it even more. Homemade tortillas are an excellent way to vastly improve your cooking very simply. So if your giftee likes Mexican food, this gift is going to help them level up in a hurry. Who It’s Perfect For: Home cooks (with good design sense) who love Mexican food but have never made tortillas at home. Give them this and show just how easy it can be! – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for $70 MEATER Plus With Bluetooth Repeater The Gift: The latest edition of MEATER — MEATER+ — really takes the thermometer game to new heights thanks to a Bluetooth repeater that lets you get out of the kitchen while you cook.

The new edition has the following perks: Built-in Bluetooth repeater in the charger extends the wireless range up to 165ft.

100% Wire-Free: No wires. No fuss. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer.

2 Sensors, 1 Probe: Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature and ambient.

Guided Cook System: Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results.

Advanced Estimator Algorithm: Estimates how long to cook and rest your food to help plan your meal and manage your time.

Connectivity Suite: Monitor your cook from a phone or tablet over Bluetooth. Extend your wireless range using MEATER Link WiFi and the MEATER Cloud. Who It’s Perfect For: This really is a game changer for anyone who’s cooking in an oven, smoker, or grill. The accuracy is crazy good and dials in those roasting skills to damn-near perfection, making this a must-have gift for any at-home cook. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $99

Toasty One Smart Toaster The Gift: Is a smart toaster a thing a cook needs? I used to think “no.” But after two weeks of testing this thing, I think… maybe! It toasts bread to my exact chosen shade. Every single time! Real talk, I haven’t lost a single piece of toast in two weeks — think of the slices that will be saved. Plus I can set different levels for the left and right slices — a pretty novel idea, for sure. And the best of all is that the whole process is just as easy as a regular toaster. Now granted, you might not think your giftee needs such a serious, feature-filled toaster. But that doesn’t mean they won’t appreciate having it once you give it to them. I sure appreciate mine. Who It’s Perfect For: The person in a rush who burns toast three days a week and then crunches through it miserably on the way to work then complains about the roof of their mouth being shredded from burnt toast. – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for $339 Verve Thai Moon Knife Set The Gift: It’s the year of Verve! Like their other products this knife set is 1) supremely functional, and 2) absolutely stylish. The larger of the two knives is a rolling blade, perfect for cutting vegetables and fruits. The smaller knife is a pure chef’s knife.

This two-knife set was the all-rounder that I brought to outdoor barbecues and the beach this year. It’s stylish and high quality at once — while not being overly pricey. Who It’s Perfect For: The wandering cook who isn’t going to bring a whole knife set with them. – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for $90

Traeger x WhistlePig Whiskey Barrel Pellets The Gift: This special edition combines maple hardwood and genuine WhistlePig oak whiskey barrels to create Traeger pellets. The pellets are imbued with light oaky and whiskey notes (no alcohol of course) that help your smoked foods take on that touch of whiskey, which is damn tasty. Who It’s Perfect For: This has a great double gifting purpose for both the smoker obsessed and the whiskey lover in your life. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $22 PART II — For The Foodie’s Table:

A Truffle From The Truffle Mobsters The Gift: Last week, the Truffle Mobsters — run by Chef Sandro Nardone of the acclaimed Bello in Newport Beach CA — passed me a truffle. To be honest, in 20 years of writing about food, it was my first time holding a whole truffle. I’ve had them shaved on my food plenty but this was different. I would be cooking with one of the most fragrant, unctuous, luxurious products on the market. No lie, I was pretty damn hyped. I made this simple-looking broth and pasta dish (the broth took two days and the pasta was made by hand) and shaved the truffle on top. It was an absolutely ecstatic explosion of flavor. So deep and earthy and… rich. Umami for days. Let me show off really quick: The response was incredible and, perhaps most importantly, it made a seismic impact on the friends I had over for dinner. One single ingredient set the tone for a night that felt truly special. Which is increasingly difficult in a world where you can get Japanese a5 Wagyu beef online (and it’s good!).

Price-wise, this is going to be a splurge to give as a gift. But it’s a splurge that makes a massive impact and that’s really what you want from your splurges. Who It’s Perfect For: Anyone who is ready and skilled enough to play with perhaps the most premier and fleeting culinary ingredient in common use. Also, and this goes without saying: Umami lovers. – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for Market Price California Caviar Company Domestic Caviar Trio The Gift: We’re living in a bit of a golden age for caviar in the U.S. Local producers are more popular than ever and delivering seriously high-quality products. A great example that you can get delivered straight to someone’s door is California Caviar Company. The delivery service has a wide-ranged of caviar and accompanying products for enjoying the fishy delicacy. The best bet for a great gift is their Domestic Caviar Trio which includes: 2 oz. of White Sturgeon Classic

2 oz. of Hackleback

2 oz. of Bourbon Infused Trout Roe

5 oz. crème fraîche

1 pack of 30 blinis

4 mother of pearl spoons

1 branded CCC Caviar Cooler Who It’s Perfect For: Caviar works with pretty much everything — you can put it on some lemon pasta, over soft scrambled eggs, or just shoot it straight — since this is truly high-quality. So if you have someone in your life that loves the fishier side of the culinary world, make them very happy with this trio of U.S.-produced caviar. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $380

Italian DOP Products The Gift(s): Emilia-Romanga is the center of Italy’s food culture and the home to most of the country’s most famous “DOP” products. These products are regionally certified (like Champagne, in France) and held to the highest standard of what that product ought to be. And two of the absolute best — where imitatators fall by the wayside fastest — are these: Parmagiano Reggiano

Aceto Balsamico Aceto Balsamico and Parmagiano Reggiano are icons. They’re delicious. And, I say this with absolute authority and because we’re running a blind test next week that I secretly have the results of, way better when made adhering to the standards of the product itself. Who It’s Perfect For: A chef who is coming to realize that the best food comes from the best ingredients. – Steve Bramucci, Editor Buy Here for $25 (0.5lb. Parmigiano Reggiano) Jasper Hill Farms Port-Washed Harbison Mini The Gift: Jasper Hill Farms is making some of the best cheese in the game right now, especially if you’re looking for classic and raw European cheeses that rarely make it over the pond. Their special edition Harbison Mini is bathed in Sandeman Porto Founder’s Reserve Ruby Port. The fortified wine adds a funky and stewed dark fruity depth with a sense of holiday spices and old cheese cellars shining through the creamy and nutty stinky AF camembert-like cheese. Who It’s Perfect For: This is for the true cheese lover in your life. This small wheel of stinky old cheese is delightfully close to what you’d actually find in some small town in Portugal or France, hidden away in some wine and cheese shop down a sleepy cobbled street. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $15

Hama Hama Oyster Farm Sampler The Gift: This gift combines an array of oysters from Hama Hama out in Western Washington. You can choose to send three dozen oysters that hit on everything from small shuckers to larger friers and all sizes in between. The bushel comes with shucking instructions and you can easily access recipe ideas for your giftee on the Hama Hama website. If you really want to go crazy, you can order a nine-dozen version of this. But that’s more for a party mode than a holiday gift. Who It’s Perfect For: Raw oysters delivered straight to one’s door for the holidays are a direct line to an oyster lover’s heart. The best part is that with this many oysters, one can spend a weekend really changing it up from raw on the half shell, baked, smoked, rockafellered, chowdered, grilled, fried, in an omelet … the possibilities are endless for a foodie who loves oysters. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $79 Olympia Provisions Euro Charcuterie Box The Gift: Olympia Provisions is about as close to European charcuterie as you can get in the U.S. right now. The locally-made (mostly from the Portland, Oregon region) gift set hits very high notes of both quality and funky fun with a long list of great sausages, cheeses, and extra bits. The box includes: 4 specially selected salami inspired from different European regions

1 delicious Pate from our catalog

1 wedge of hand-selected cheese

1 jar of Honey

1 jar of our homemade pickled vegetables

1 pack of artisan crackers

1 pack of Oregon dry roasted hazelnuts

1 pack of olives

1 jar of mustard Who It’s Perfect For: This is great for anyone who likes to host a party between now and the end of the year. It’s a full kit that has a seriously deep bench of great charcuterie classics. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $160

Tia Lupita Foods Hot Sauce Four Bottle Variety Pack The Gift: This gift comes from a Latin-owned producer out in San Francisco. The brand celebrates the founder’s mother’s sauces and recipes. Each of the sauces has the great ability to both work as a sauce you put on your food for an extra kick and as a spicing agent to use while cooking your favorite hot dish. The pack includes: Tia Lupita Hot Sauce

Tia Lupita Chipotle

Tia Lupita Salsa Verde

Tia Lupita Habanero Who It’s Perfect For: This is great for anyone looking for some serious chili sauces that put flavor above heat. Though don’t worry, the heat is there too. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $28 Tocabe Indigenous Market Essential Pantry Box The Gift: Tocabe — Denver’s first Indigenous fast-casual restaurant chain — started an Indigenous Market during the pandemic to help their producers and help their community stay connected with Indigenous-grown foodstuffs from Indian Country. Their Essential Pantry Box remains the perfect entry point to finding Indigenous-grown foods that you can cook right at home. This year’s box includes: 1 pack Heirloom White Tepary Beans (24 oz.)

1 pack Red Lake Nation Cultivated Wild Rice (20 oz.)

1 pack White Corn Pancake Mix (20 oz.)

1 pack Ute Mountain Blue Corn Mush Mix (20 oz.)

1 bottle Seka Hills Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil (250 ml)

1 pack Pinole (24 oz.)

1 pack Ute Mountain Blue Cornmeal (20 oz.)

1 pack Pinto Beans (20 oz.)

1 pack White Sonoran Wheat Berries (20 oz.)

1 pack Tocabe Bison Rub (4 oz.)

1 pack Tocabe House Rub (4 oz.)

1 bottle Seka Hills Honey (296 ml) Who It’s Perfect For: This is for the foodie/home cook who’s looking to dive into the actual foods of the Americas. Gifting these foods also supports some of the country’s poorest communities. All of that aside, these are extremely high-quality foods that’ll up any home cook’s kitchen game. Plus, that Bison Rub is fire. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $110

Stave & Bean Barrel Aged Whole Bean Coffee Ex Bourbon Cherry Bitters Barrel Aged Sumatran The Gift: This bespoke coffee roaster in Louisville, Kentucky is making some seriously fresh beans right now. This bag is filled with Sumatran beans that were medium roasted and then rested in old bourbon barrels that were previously used to age cherry bitters. The final result is a coffee that leans into dark cherry, fresh vanilla, sharp clove, and sweet cinnamon bark. Who It’s Perfect For: If you know someone who loves bourbon and coffee, this is the gift for them. Plus, there are tons of other styles and bourbon finishes to choose from after they get hooked by this one. – Zach Johnston, Drinks Editor Buy Here for $25 SiBEiHO Sauces The Gift: I’m so obsessed with these sauces. They are, quite frankly, the best Sambal sauces I’ve ever cooked with and I find myself reaching for them nonstop — even though I have a very deep bench of hot sauces in my kitchen.