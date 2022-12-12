The Ultimate Streetwear Gift Guide For The 2022 Holiday Season

We’ve got a little less than two full weeks left of the holiday shopping season and if you’re consulting this list, it’s safe to say your search isn’t finished yet. Shopping for the music fan, the gym rat, and the vagabond in your life can be simple, but when it comes to sneakerhead and streetwear fanatics… where do you even begin? The world of streetwear is constantly shifting as old trends die out and get replaced by new trends (which are themselves remixed versions of old trends), which makes shopping for the fashionista in your life incredibly difficult. Few things will feel more embarrassing than picking up a gift you think is cool only for the giftee to respond with that old “oh, a [insert random gift here]… cool, cool.” Luckily for you, we’ve been keeping our ears to the ground and paying attention to all the goings on in the world of streetwear so that you you can stay up on the next big movement. From the hottest brands right now, to dope accessories for streetwear fanatics to geek out on, we’ve collected all the gift-worthy products that are guaranteed to ‘wow’ the streetwear fanatic in your life. Once you’re done shopping our fashion guide, be sure to hit up our sneakerhead gift guide to complete the fit. For this gift guide, we decided to focus both on specific products and the brands that are operating at the top of their game right now. Let’s dive in!

Supreme — Winter 2023 Collection Price: Varies ($238 for Geo Reversible WINDSTOPPER) Supreme may not be the ultimate streetwear brand like it was ten years ago but the label still holds some pretty significant sway in the streetwear community so you can’t go wrong with shopping the latest winter 2023 collection. Whether you’re looking for jackets, sweaters, pants, or other basics, the latest collection is extensive and covers all the bases. As our pick we’re shouting out the Geo Reversible WINDSTOPPED Fleece Jacket. Releasing in three colorways, this water-resistant poly ripstop jacket features a fleece all-over jacquard logo print outer and a GORE WINDSTOPPER interlining and is completely reversible, allowing your giftee to rock this jacket however they see fit. It’s like two gifts in one! Buy It Here Fear Of God — Eternal Collection Price: Varies ($695 for Fleece Hoodie) One of the finest and most sought-after streetwear brands operating right now is Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God, which routinely collaborates with Nike and Adidas and just released it’s own winter-themed collection dubbed Eternal. This is high-end luxury streetwear at its finest with high-quality pieces that dip well into the thousands. If that’s not your speed we strongly suggest something more conservative (but still expensive) like this cement-colored Fleece Hoodie. Made from 100% fleece cotton from the USA, the Fleece Hoodie features a rib-knit collar, heavy-weight Eternal branding on the back, a plush double-layered hood, a kangaroo pocket, and a relaxed draping silhouette. It’s guaranteed to be the best sweater in your giftee’s collection. Buy It Here

Palace — Winter 2023 Collection Price: Varies ($448 for P-3B Baffle Parka) If luxury streetwear isn’t your giftee’s aesthetic and they’re more about good old-fashioned skatewear, Palace is the brand for them. Think of the brand as a younger and more exciting Supreme based out of London with much more unisex offerings. Our pick for this guide, the P-3B Baffle Parka is from the brand’s latest Winter 2022 collection. It is composed of nylon crinkle fabric with an adjustable hood and waist, fleece-lined hand pockets, and reflective 3M featherless baffles. It’s functional, fashionable, and sleek. Buy It Here Off White — Monogram-Print Slippers Price: $145 Slippers are an ideal holiday gift and while generally, they’re not the most exciting thing to open, people are guaranteed to get a lot of use out of them. But if you want to ensure the slippers you buy are scream-worthy, reach for Off-White’s Monogram-Print slippers which are easily the coolest slippers the giftee in your life will ever wear. The slippers are a simple cotton-lined white and grey with the iconic Off-White logo printing across it’s silk outer and that recognizable red-orange tag that screams “Off-White.” Buy It Here

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog Stratus Price: $250 (colorway price varies) Even though not everyone is ready to admit it, Crocs are some of the most comfortable shoes you will ever wear. Ask anyone you see wearing Crocs and they’ll tell you that once they slipped on their first pair, it was all they ever wanted to wear. Ease the streetwear fanatic in your life into the world of Crocs by grabbing this special pair made in collaboration with famed streetwear designer Salehe Bembury. The Pollex Clog takes the same comfortable build that made Crocs a streetwear staple with a much more stylish exoskeleton-inspired outer shell with a psychedelic swirling design. Every Pollex Clog colorway sells out instantly once they drop so you’ll have to pick this one up on the aftermarket, luckily the price varies from $70 to $400 depending on the color. Our pick is the near-white Stratus colorway, it strikes a nice middle ground between the more garish affordable pairs, and the most sought-after colorways. Buy It Here Telfar — Black Patent Leather Price: $400+ Ask anyone who lives for side bags what their favorite brand is and they’ll tell you it’s Telfar. The shopping-style everyday bags are iconic and each time a new set of colors drops it’s an absolute event so be the hero of the holiday season by getting the streetwear lover in your life their very own Telfar. Right now medium-sized bags from the latest Patent drop are on the aftermarket hovering around $400. The bag fits most laptops and features a double strap, embossed logo, magnetic snap closure, internal zip pockets, and faux leather and twilling lining. Buy It Here

Miaou — Latest Collection Price: Varies ($225 For Tommy Pant) If you’re looking for something supremely stylish for the hypebae in your life look no further than the Southern California-inspired by way of France brand Miaou. From corsets to mini-dresses, skirts, pants, and tops this brand features all sorts of stylish affordable high-end pieces but for our pick, we’re going with the piece that the brand first burst onto the fashion scene with, their legendary Tommy Pant. Featuring plaid cotton sourced and woven in New York City, this yellow straight-leg trouser features grommet details, a zipper closure with a built-in chain belt, the Tommy Pant looks like something straight out of Clueless but updated for the modern age. Buy It Here Reformation — Cropped Cashmere Turtle Price: $168 If the streetwear fanatic in your life also cares deeply about sustainability, you can’t go wrong shopping at LA-based brand Reformation. Reformation makes all of their pieces from low-impact materials, rescued deadstock fabrics, and repurposed vintage pieces while still managing to create pieces that are stylish and in-line with modern fashion trends. Our pick for this guide is the Cropped Cashmere Turtle which drops in eight different colorways and features a cropped cut, loose sleeves, an unfinished hem, and a relaxed fit. The turtle neck is crafted entirely from cashmere, 90% of which is composed of recycled cashmere. Sustainability has never looked this stylish. Buy It Here

The North Face — Color Block Pullover Hoodie Price: $69 If you’re looking for a simple pullover hoodie that won’t break the bank, you can’t go wrong with The North Face’s Color Block Pullover from the brand’s latest winter 2022 collection. Featuring contrasting colors on the sleeves, body, and hem, this sweater is cut with a standard fit and features an embroidered North Face logo on the chest, kangaroo hand pockets, and Ragland sleeves for better mobility. Buy It Here Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Price: $348 No streetwear fit is complete without a dope pair of headphones, and if you’re looking for a stylish over-ear pair that sports great sound quality and features noise-canceling technology, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is your best bet (without absolutely breaking the bank). The wireless Bluetooth-enabled headphones have a 30-hour battery life, a comfortable lightweight design, quick charge technology, Alexa-enabled voice control, and a frequency range that spans from 20hz-40,000hz (wireless) that should have your music sounding pristine and three-dimensional no matter what sort of niche you’re into, from deep rumbling bass music, to high fidelity shrill hyperpop. Buy It Here

OVO/Wilson Mini-Hoop & Ball Set Price: $168 If the streetwear fanatic in your life is also obsessed with Drake you can’t go wrong with this OVO-branded bedroom door mini hoop and ball set. Featuring a durable steel rim with a shatterproof polycarbonate backboard, this door hoop sports an EVA foam padded bracket that’ll keep your door well protected and a printed OVO owl logo graphic and comes complete with a 5” Wilson branded rubber ball. It’s the ideal gift for a college-bound streetwear-obsessed hypebeast. Buy It Here Miu Miu — Anything! Price: Varies ($8,000 for Mongolian Stole) If you’re really looking to splurge and you’re buying for a significant other (or you’re just flush with cash) reach for the hottest women’s luxury brand in streetwear, Miu Miu. Our pick for this guide is this jaw-droopingly beautiful cream-colored Mongolian Stole composed of dyed sheepskin fur with a 100% polyester lining. The stole sports a hood and a front hook closure and perfectly combines the look of streetwear with the build quality and attention to detail of the luxury fashion world. Buy It Here

EDITOR’S PICK: F&E x Lusso Cloud Esto Price: $150 Free & Easy always nails that cruisy, Cali 70s-era vibe so smoothly. But perhaps nowhere as well as here — with a cushy-cloud cloggy kick that can work as a house shoe and a lazy-day outdoor all-arounder. The problem with dense wool-lined slippers is that they feel sort of old, un-sexy, and often too casual. These are younger and cooler and just as comfy. Obviously, the mantra “don’t trip” takes on a double meaning when it’s on a shoe and the cordroy vibes make this feel “of a different era,” in a fun way. If you have a giftee who loves the surfer style that these embody, they’ll be deeply grateful for these kicks. — Steve Bramucci, Life & Style Editor Buy It Here EDITOR’S PICK: GAP Vintage Soft Hoodie Price: $49.99 I’m wearing this hoodie right now in blue. I also bought the purple and the green. It’s the perfect “all the time hoodie” for anyone who likes their logos scarce (me!). Better still, while many hoodies these days are either artificially distressed and look like sleep clothes OR hyper-stylized and look club-ready, this hoodie works all ways. With jeans it’s casual; with a suit it’s stylish; with track pants it’s perfect for the skate park or movie theater. For me, it’s even look for a better hoodie when this balances cozyness with style so well. I don’t want to enblazon my whole ideology on my sweatshirt and also don’t need to have a $200 version of essentially the same thing. This is my pick for the “Goldlocks hoodie” and I feel confident that anyone who digs streetwear will be hyped to have it. Note: Don’t sleep on the bolder colors. A nice punch of color really helps the streetwear fan stand out in a crowd of earth-tone wearing friends. — Steve Bramucci, Life & Style Editor Buy It Here

EDITOR’S PICK: Puma Winterized Ralph Men’s Basketball Jacket Price: $125 This coat is so comfy while also standing out in the crowd. It’s just stylized enough to not feel generic and the details — from the zipper to the lining to the triple seam at the bottom — just feel so effortlessly cool. For me, as a streetwear fan, this feels like the sort of jacket that would show up in a movie and have me searching later for who made it. This goes without saying (almost!) because the coat is made of sherpa-style fleece but dang — this this is very cozy. Great for a day hike, sled, or skate and an afternoon beer. Can go upmarket pretty quickly with the right jeans and perfect with a hoodie under if it really gets cold. If you’re looking to give a gift to someone who loves streetwear and needs a new coat, this is an absolute winner. — Steve Bramucci, Life & Style Editor Buy It Here EDITOR’S PICK: PUMA x Lauren London Suede Women’s Sneakers Price: $80 The classic Clyde, remixed by actress, model, and LA icon, Lauren London? Yeah, that’s a move to follow for sure. These Clydes are all earth tones with big, Compton Swap Meet style laces that speak to the city’s b-boy era. I can go on but really, how much more do you need to know? These are fly! Okay, one more thing. I bought them for my lady as an early holiday gift and she wore them with a dress, jeans, and a skirt in the span of a week. With more formal clothes, they kept her outfit young and cool; with chiller clothes, they made a strong statement. Yo, Puma, can we get a Men’s run of these? I want someone to buy a pair for me! — Steve Bramucci, Life & Style Editor Buy It Here

EDITOR’S PICK: Blublocker Polarized Orange Original Aviator Sunglasses Price: $78 I have about ten pairs of sunnies and I wear these — my color is the tortoise shell — all. the. freaking. time. They’re iconic — making you feel like Paul Newman driving race cars in the mid-80s — while also fitting with the current streetwear scene. Unlike a cheap pair of sunglasses, these don’t get wobbly and weak. I bought my pair over the summer and they’re still nice and stiff, sitting perfectly on my face. The visual clarity is so on point with these that I often wear them indoors for a few minutes before remembering to take them off. And the lightweight nature makes them ultra comfortable. If you buy them for a friend, they’ll be grateful at first and then increasingly so as they appreciate the durability and bask in the complements rolling in! — Steve Bramucci, Life & Style Editor Buy It Here EDITOR’S PICK: Gap One-Shoulder Rib Mini Dress Price: $55 This dress is a streetwear staple in my mind. I bought it for my lady early and she wore it to our holiday party last week — tons of compliments. It’s got the right energy to pair with some skate shoes and the ribbed texture is enticingly tactile. Usually, longer dresses feel more dressed up but this one is 100% casual in the best way. It’s also on sale right now, so you’re getting 50% on off. If you’re friends with a streetwear aficinado who is looking for the dress that can pair with a zip-up sherpa jacket and some cool kicks, this is definitely the one. It’s stylish but will still leave room for her sneakers to make the loudest statement. — Steve Bramucci, Life & Style Editor Buy It Here