Lager and ale are the two broadest beer definitions in all of brewdom. Beneath each of those umbrella terms, you’ll find dozens (maybe hundreds) of lager styles and ale styles derived from brewing traditions developed all over the world. We’re going to focus on lagers today, including pale lagers (which are actually a sub-style of pilsners, a member of the lager family). Pilsner was born in the 1800s in the Bohemian town of Plzeň thanks to the work of the Bavarian brewer Josef Groll. Groll was instrumental in inventing the pale lager — specifically Pilsner Urquell — that eventually took the world by storm, helping make lagers the most drunk beers in the world, by far. Sorry IPA stans: the numbers aren’t even close. To help you find a good lager (including pilsners and pale lagers!) to drink this summer, we’re asking some bartending pros. Hopefully, their recommendations will help you fill your coolers and fridges this summer with tasty suds to set you up for the season. You can click on the prices to try each of these yourself (that is if you haven’t already).

Oskar Blues Mama’s Little Yella Pils Demetrëa Dewald, lead bartender at Bar Mateo at Zinc Café in Los Angeles ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $10 (six-pack) Why this Beer? Many pilsners fall flat, but Mama’s Little Yella Pils does not disappoint with notes of grass, lemon, and a clean dry finish. It is the perfect beer for a bright sunny day no matter what time of year. Plus, you got to love the clever name. Bierstadt Lagerhaus Helles Candace Marie Peterson, beertender at Lone Tree Brewing in Lone Tree, Colorado ABV: 4.9% Average Price: $11 (four-pack) Why this Beer? You can’t answer a question about lagers without showing love to Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Most people will talk up their Slow Pour Pils, which is delicious. But for me, their Helles is the shining star. It’s a perfectly balanced, beautiful golden lager with a slight sweetness and just enough hops to have you craving more. I recommend getting a boot of it when there.

Coors Banquet Sarah Kemp, beertender at Living The Dream Brewing in Littleton, Colorado. ABV: 5% Average Price: $8 (six-pack) Why this Beer? Do I dare say Coors Banquet? Growing up in Colorado, it’s my staple go-to when I want something light, easy, and refreshing or while enjoying a Rockies game. Krombacher Pils Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami ABV: 4.8% Average Price: $10 (six-pack) Why this Beer? If I’m drinking a lager or pilsner, I pour one in particular. Krombacher Pils is tradition in a bottle. It’s light, crisp, and has a hint of florals on the finish.

Weihenstephaner Original Lager Alex Tack, bartender at Rex 1516 in Philadelphia ABV: 5.1% Average Price: $12 (six-pack) Why this Beer? I can’t really think of anything that fits the bill better than Weihenstephaner’s lager. That answer isn’t likely to be a revelation to anyone since Wiehenstephaner is the world’s oldest brewery. Regardless, I think their staying power speaks for itself. They do the best demonstrations of every Bavarian style. Drinking any of their beers is like eating a perfectly cooked steak: the quality is from its sourcing and the practiced care with which it’s handled. Stone Buenaveza Cari Hah, formerly bar manager at Café Alcove in Loa Angeles ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $11 (six-pack) Why this Beer? My pick is Stone Buenaveza. This is a classic Mexican style lager that is really refreshing, light, and crisp. It has a body without being heavy with a really nice acidity that makes it entirely quaffable all year round.

Busch Beer Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis ABV: 4.3% Average Price: $10 (12-pack) Why this Beer? My favorite classic lager has to be a Busch 16-ounce tallboy. It’s crisp, light, and full-bodied. There has nary been a scenario, venue, or season where this workhorse lager isn’t a very appropriate choice. Pilsner Urquell Juan Fernandez, bartender at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection in Charlotte ABV: 4.4% Average Price: $9 (six-pack) Why this Beer? Pilsener Urquell is a beautiful golden pilsener that is still brewed in its country of origin in the traditional way. You can drink this beer all year round with food or friends, but it’s especially refreshing in summer. It always tastes good, features fresh hops, a creamy texture, and a dry finish, which is enough to keep your mouth a little bit dry, but with a lingering freshness.

Victory Classic Zachary Sjodin, bartender at Coastal County Brewing Company in Pensacola, Florida ABV: 4.8% Average Price: $10 (six-pack) Why this Beer? I’m not much of a lager drinker, but the Classic Easy Drinkin’ lager by Victory is pretty darn good. It’s 4.8 percent alcohol, well-balanced, and refreshing. North Coast Scrimshaw Brandon “Habi” Habenstein, bartender at The Kitchen & Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Bardstown, Kentucky ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $11 (six-pack) Why this Beer? Scrimshaw Pilsner from North Coast Brewing Company is the lighthouse for the pilsner. The European pilsner itself is the quintessential beer for drinkability, striking the perfect balance of weight — not too heavy or light. It’s liquid bread. An introduction of sweetness from the malts is kept in check by those classic European hops. Drink it all year long. Support your local breweries and then drink a Scrimshaw to remind yourself how your local beer scene is doing.