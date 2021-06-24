There’s a reason there are more breweries in Köln, Germany than in any other city in the world. This is the city where Kölsch beer originated. The light lager is so revered that legally no brewer more than thirty miles outside the city is allowed to even use the name.

This pale, subtly hoppy, crisp, and highly refreshing beer is perfectly suited for summer sipping, especially since the beers are traditionally served in small six-ounce glasses (called a “stange,” locally). Flavorwise, this beer falls about halfway between the light, pale lagers of the macro-brewing world and the heftier pilsners of Czech and Bavarian beer gardens. Regardless of whether you’re drinking one brewed in Köln or an American craft Kölsch-style brew, after one sip this beer will become your go-to summer crusher.

To find the best options, we decided to ask the pros behind the bar for help. We tasked a handful of well-known bartenders with telling us their go-to Kölsch (and American Kölsch-style) beers to drink from now until the first leaves start to cascade down.

Inbound Laser Loon

Joe Harvey, lead bartender of Thr3 Jack in Minneapolis

ABV: 4.3%

Average Price: $9 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans

Why This Bottle?

For me, it has to be Inbound Brewing Company’s Laser Loon. Named after the Minnesota state bird, Laser Loon is one of the easiest drinking beers I’ve ever had. It’s refreshingly light and crisp with subtle notes of honey, malt, hops, and citrus.

Laser Loon’s approachability and good flavor make it the perfect Kölsch-style brew for any and every summertime activity.