“Light beer” is one of those terms that seems to come with automatically negative associations. Light beer used to be called “diet” beer back when it was invented in the late 1960s to target calorie-conscious Americans. Those terms carry a feeling of producing a thinner or less flavorful beer. And quite often, that’s true.

But here in 2021, where craft reigns supreme, there are a lot of light beers (and “low-ABV” brews that don’t carry the stigmatized moniker) that are refreshing, crisp, crushable, and filled with flavor. They’re perfect for any season so you can stock up and enjoy them all year long. To find the best options, we asked ten bartenders to tell us their go-to light beers for the end of summer, fall, winter, and literally any time of the year. Check them all out below, click on the prices to get some delivered, and then crack one open with a little less guilt (if you’re counting calories right now).

Coors Light

Ryan Pines, beverage director at Ukiah in Asheville, North Carolina

ABV: 4.2%

Average Price: $13 for a twelve-pack

Why This Beer?

There’s something about an ice-cold Coors Light that I still really enjoy to this day. There’s nothing like being on the boat, opening a cooler, and seeing those blue mountains on the can because you know it’s going to be cold.

Montucky Cold Snacks

Daniel Yang, lead bartender of Electra Cocktail Club at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas

ABV: 4.1%

Average Price: $13 for a twelve-pack

Why This Beer?

I have to go back to Montucky Cold Snacks. I prefer beers with less influence of hops and malt, and to me, the mild temperament of Montucky makes it a perfect beer for a night when I just want something refreshing and effervescent in my hand.