iStockphoto

It’s easy to dismiss light beer in a world where heady IPAs and huge imperial stouts get all the attention. But that would mean dismissing the fact that people drink light beers far more than any craft beer. It’s not even close. Light beers are the three most widely enjoyed beers in all of America. We love light beer too. Even if sometimes we don’t want to admit it in front of our craft-beer-loving friends.

And our love of light beer is not without its merits. Light beer is, well, lighter. It has fewer calories, lower ABVs, and doesn’t leave you with a massive hangover the next day if you’re just having a few. All of that is a big advantage for light beer in general.

So, what then are the best light beers in America? We know from sales last year that the top three beers in America were Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Lite respectively. But what do the masses think? We went over to Ranker to get an answer to that very important beer question. Interestingly, people’s tastes don’t exactly align with their spending. Still, a list of ten beers emerged that are worth our time and money when it comes to staying on the lighter side.

10. Dos Equis

This one feels a bit like dirty pool. Dos Equis, while delicious, isn’t a light beer. Mostly the calorie count here is too high at 130 (most light beers are in the 80-110 range). Still, there are few us that’d turn down an ice cold Dos Equis on a hot day.