The Essential Rules For Your Best-Ever Plate Of Super Bowl Nachos

Chicken wings and pizza are great on Super Bowl Sunday. They’re even expected, mostly because they’re easily ordered in. Nachos, on the other hand, need to be made at home with tender loving care. They mean you’ve gone to the grocery store, thought about flavors and ingredients, and, likely, pre-made some elements to add to the mix. Nachos are the Super Bowl treat that go above and beyond regular ol’ take out pizza and box of wings (not that we’re dissing those).
The secret here is a blissful matrix of crunchy, gooey, crisp, and soft textures with umami, cheesy, tangy, acidic, sweet, and savory flavors. Few foods can achieve such broad culinary heights. You can also shove them in your mouth quite easily, while grown men throw around a ball for three-plus hours. The thing is, as with all foods with so many factors involved, the opportunity to mess things up is high. Choose the wrong chips and welcome to soggy town. Choose the wrong cheese and you’ll be abandoned at the table. Go cheap on the protein and you might as well pack it in.
So here are some hard and fast rules for making the perfect plate of nachos.
1. CHOOSE THE RIGHT CHIPS
We’re not making Chilaquiles here. And while I love me a good breakfast with a heaping plate of tortilla chips smothered in red sauce, stewed meat, and melty queso, that ain’t nachos.
Nachos require a sturdy corn chip. Toasted Corn Doritos work well here. The heavy dose of corn and saltiness is the perfect savory base for nachos. Santitas are another great option. Tostitos tend to be a little thin. You want a chip that has heft and a high soaking-up-all-that-salsa point. Corn chips tend to crisp up nicely due to all the oils in the chip adding a crispy roasted dimension that helps a plate of nachos shine.
Plus, a sturdy corn chip is strong enough to hold up to the weight of the toppings. The last thing you want is a thin tortilla chip that shatters every time you dig into your nachos. That’s just the worst.
Que Bueno Nacho sauce. Mix it in a bowl with some Pace picante sauce and ground serrano peppers for some added heat. Microwave until liquified. Pour over a plate of Nacho Cheese Dorritos then microwave until cheese sauce sizzles. Perfect.
If I were stoned, I’d kill a plate of those nachos.
You lost all credibility when you recommended Doritos as the “hard and fast” correct chip to use when making nachos.
I also recommended Santitas. Just stay away from Tostitos.
Santitas have good strength but too salty for my taste. I always try to buy the clear bags of random companies I’ve never heard of before.
I’m all about that salt. But I know what you mean.
Yeah, you can really just grab any local bag of sturdy corn chip and you’re good to go.
I feel like the extra saltiness of Santitas works in their favor as a great nacho base.
I really can’t think of another use of Santitas besides nachos. Does anyone really just eat them plain?
Damn those nachos look good!
Bramucci, I know you’re reading this– give Zach extra credit toward the Great Cook Off rankings for killing it on this side quest!
Co-sign.
I find I just give up on nachos if I’m making them at home. I start out with a plan and then halfway through I just say the hell with it, toss it in the microwave and curse my haste later while chiseling off irradiated cheese from the plate. (If only I had a salamander broiler…curse my lack of professional kitchen!) I’m more of a layered bean dip guy if I”m making party food.
This looks great, though – I’d totally let someone make that for me! :)
Nachos are a go to for a late night snack in our house. They’re always a little time consuming, but always totally worth it.
Zach, you are a legend of the Uproxx cooking challenges (seriously, I just copy your recipes at this point and wait for the adulations of family and friends), so it is with trepidation that I suggest a few “improvements” to your otherwise wonderful recipe: First, Synder’s of Hanover makes the perfect tortilla chip for nachos. They are sturdy, salty, but not too much so, and most importantly don’t try to complete with the necessary barrage of meat and cheese(s). And Second, agree to disagree: Saute some flank steak to medium rare with some black beans for a perfect nacho base. The steak and beans compliment each other perfectly. Then you’re ready to add the rest of the ingredients you suggested (although I just skip the guac and go straight for chopped avocados, but to each their own). Either way, every day should be nacho day.
All fair. Any local corn chips you can snag are good by me. I was just going for something that’s nationwide.
I find grilling the steak to medium rare often means to just cooks to well done when you bake the chips. Plus, I’m down with the spicy braising.
I’m always on the fence about adding black beans. I think you’re right, they’re perfect together. Beans to add a little extra moist factor though which can be more destructive than productive. Either way really. It’s great.
LAYERING. Dude gets it. Re: chips: borderline hypertension means the only way I can justify eating a gigantic plate of artery-clogging nachos is to go with low-salt chips.