The Best Pizza Deals To Snag For Tomorrow’s National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day falls on February 9th, 2021, a mere two days after the Super Bowl. But just because we binged on the stuff all day Sunday doesn’t mean we can’t re-up our appetites for a good pie tomorrow. Pizza is chewy dough topped with cheese, meats, and veggies — it’s not exactly a thing you get tired of.

In our opinion, the best way to honor the culinary wonder that is pizza is by finally learning to make your own dough. But if you don’t have time for that, these National Pizza Day deals are certainly a solid celebration option. Check them out below!

***

Blaze Pizza — Blaze will be offering a “Take-Two” deal for $10 that allows you to choose from a build-you-own or signature pizza with a side salad and a bottled drink. If you’ve got a bigger appetite, they’re also offering two large one-topping pies for just $20.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Between National Pizza Day and Sunday BJ’s will be offering 50% off a large pizza when you check out using the promo code “HALFOFF.”

Cali’flour Foods — Fans of cauliflower crust pizza rejoice! All Cali-Flo shoppers will receive 20% off their online orders when they check out using the code PIZZA20.

Casey’s Pizza — In celebration of National Pizza Day, Casey’s is offering a one day special on February 9th for two large single topping pizzas for just $7.99 each. In addition, Casey’s will also offer Buy One Get One Half Off deals throughout the entire month of February.

Chuck E. Cheese — In addition to offering free delivery when ordering via DoorDash, Chuck E. Cheese is also offering a free medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping.

Cici’s Pizza — Cici’s is currently offering two large one-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each for online orders.

Domino’s — Score a three-topping pizza or a 10-piece order of wings for just $7.99 each when placing your order online for in-store pickup. ‘