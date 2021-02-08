The Best Pizza Deals To Snag For Tomorrow’s National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day falls on February 9th, 2021, a mere two days after the Super Bowl. But just because we binged on the stuff all day Sunday doesn’t mean we can’t re-up our appetites for a good pie tomorrow. Pizza is chewy dough topped with cheese, meats, and veggies — it’s not exactly a thing you get tired of.
In our opinion, the best way to honor the culinary wonder that is pizza is by finally learning to make your own dough. But if you don’t have time for that, these National Pizza Day deals are certainly a solid celebration option. Check them out below!
***
Blaze Pizza — Blaze will be offering a “Take-Two” deal for $10 that allows you to choose from a build-you-own or signature pizza with a side salad and a bottled drink. If you’ve got a bigger appetite, they’re also offering two large one-topping pies for just $20.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Between National Pizza Day and Sunday BJ’s will be offering 50% off a large pizza when you check out using the promo code “HALFOFF.”
Cali’flour Foods — Fans of cauliflower crust pizza rejoice! All Cali-Flo shoppers will receive 20% off their online orders when they check out using the code PIZZA20.
Casey’s Pizza — In celebration of National Pizza Day, Casey’s is offering a one day special on February 9th for two large single topping pizzas for just $7.99 each. In addition, Casey’s will also offer Buy One Get One Half Off deals throughout the entire month of February.
Chuck E. Cheese — In addition to offering free delivery when ordering via DoorDash, Chuck E. Cheese is also offering a free medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping.
Cici’s Pizza — Cici’s is currently offering two large one-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each for online orders.
Domino’s — Score a three-topping pizza or a 10-piece order of wings for just $7.99 each when placing your order online for in-store pickup. ‘
Hungry Howie’s — When checking out with the code “PICK2” you can choose two from a list including pizza, mozzarella sticks, soda, or cookies for just $5.99.
Little Caesar’s — Grab a large three-topping pizza for just $6.99 when placing your order online.
Marco’s — Grab a one-topping medium pizza for just $6.99 at Marco’s.
Papa John’s — In celebration of National Pizza Day, Papa J’s will be selling their new one-topping stuffed crust pizza for just $12 for the entire month of February.
Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings — We’re not sure why Pasqually’s Pizza — which is the same pizza from Chuck E. Cheese — has a better Pizza Day deal, but we’re with it. From now until Tuesday, February 9th, you can receive a free large cheese pizza with a purchase of $25 or more when you use the promo code ‘PIZZADAY.’
Pieology — Head to Pielogy’s Instagram and convince them why you’re the biggest pizza fan of all time, and the build-it-yourself pizza chain will give you free pizza for you and your friends… assuming you’ve convinced them.
Pizza Hut — Sign up for the Hut Rewards program and receive $5 off on all orders over $25.
Red Baron — Red Baron is offering free pizza for a year through a contest on their Instagram page. Simply head to Red Baron Pizza, tag a friend in the comments, comment with your favorite Red Baron product and what you like about it, and cross your fingers!
It won’t get you free pizza on National Pizza Day, but it’ll keep you well stocked up until you absolutely hate pizza.
Round Table — Customers ordering via the app will receive a free stuffed crust upgrade on large pizzas.
Shakey’s — Grab Shakey’s classic PCM (Pizza, chicken, and mojos) deal for just $5.99. As a Valentine’s Day crossover, the chain is also offering heart-shaped pizzas for a limited time.