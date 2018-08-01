The Best Beers To Chase Down This August

iStockphoto

August is going to be hot and that means we’ll all need the most refreshing beers out there to survive the heat. This is the time of year where all the pretention and frou-frou beer pedanticism should go out the window. It’s too hot not to embrace the fruity, sour, and shandy nature of any refreshing beer. Our thirsts need serious quenching and a light, fruity beer is just the trick to cool us down as temperatures sustain triple digits.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this August. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble!

Happy hunting!