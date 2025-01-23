Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. If you’re a hardcore sneakerhead you probably already know that January is famously a dead zone for new releases, so if you’ve unplugged from all things sneakers we’re here to catch any notable release from falling under your radar.
While January is a slow time for sneaker drops, one of this week’s releases is the latest six-sneaker Doernbecher Freestyle collection, so while we considered that one big release, feel free to consider that six separate releases, which means technically this list features 11 different sneakers!
It’s like we’re in the midst of summer! In truth, while the drops are scant this week, there are still some notable releases that are definitely worth your cash.
Here are the best sneakers dropping this week. Let’s dive in.
New Balance 1906A Great Plains/Sea Stone/Vintage Indigo
Price: $169.99
New Balance has been relatively quiet so far this year, and in terms of big collaborations or premium offerings, it’s going to stay that way for some time. But that isn’t to say New Balance isn’t still working on its core line. This week brings a new set of colorways for the 1906A silhouette. It’s not an ALD or Joe Freshgood’s release, but even without the big names, this is still a great design.
The sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, with ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning, and three eye-catching colorways, including Great Plains, Sea Stone, and Vintage.
The New Balance 1906A is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.
Women’s Air Jordan 5 Golden Ticket
Price: $200
If you’re looking for a luxurious take on the Jordan 5 that is minimal enough to go with just about any fit, look no further than this week’s Jordan 5 Golden Ticket.
This women’s exclusive features a creamy white leather upper with chocolate accents at the midsole, throat, and branding, with a metallic gold sharktooth and tongue. It’s the closest the Jordan 5 has come to the quiet luxury trend.
The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Golden Ticket is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.
Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Year of the Snake” Summit White and Football Grey
Price: $210
2025 is the year of the snake, so like every year, we’re going to get a bunch of Lunar New Year-themed sneakers. But unlike, say the year of the dog, the year of the snake offers sneaker brands to use this opportunity to roll out snakeskin-like fabrics, like on this Jordan 11 “Year of the Snake.”
This sneaker features a leather upper with faux snakeskin overlays over a full-length Nike Air cushion, and a contoured mudguard. While the sneaker is mostly dressed in tones of white, the snakeskin overlays bring in a nice contrasting pop of color that strangely looks more colorful the longer you look at it.
The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low “Year of the Snake” Summit White and Football Grey is out now for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Nike Book 1 Cortez White and Varsity Red
Price: $140
Like the modern comfort and shape of Devin Booker’s signature sneaker, but love the classic look of the legendary Nike Cortez? Well, this week there is a sneaker tailor-made just for you.
We’re not sure who asked for this, we imagine it was Book himself, but regardless, we’re happy it’s here.
The Book 1 Cortez takes the classic look and colorway of the Nike Cortez (aka the shoe of LA) and applies it to the modern shape and comfort of the Book 1. It’s one part workwear, one part functional performance-oriented b-ball sneaker.
The Nike Book 1 Cortez White and Varsity Red is set to drop on January 24th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Adidas Harden Volume 9 Cyber Metallic
Price: $160
James Harden’s latest release from Adidas is giving us heavy cyborg vibes. The sneaker features a textile and synthetic upper over a BOOST midsole equipped with Lightstrike cushioning and a lightweight fit designed to keep your court game moving fast.
What I particularly like about this rendition of the Volume 9 is the way the metallic sheen has a sort of warm aura to it. Metallic sneakers can often look cold, but this one is straight up radiating heat.
The Adidas Harden Volume 9 Cyber Metallic is set to drop on January 25th at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at Adidas.
Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2025 Collection
Price: $130-$185
Every year Nike teams up with the Portland-based Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for a special collection of sneakers made in collaboration between Nike’s design team and some of the hospital’s young patients. Some of those designs gain legendary status. So you may be looking at a future classic!
This year we’re getting new takes on the SNDR, Air Max DN, Pegasus 41, Jordan 6, Sabrina 2, and Air 180. Each sneaker brings something interesting and fun to the table, but our favorite is Connor’s Air Max DN.
The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2025 Collection is set to drop on January 25th at 12:00 AM PST for a retail range of $130-$185. Shop the collection here or at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.
Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase.