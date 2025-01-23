Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. If you’re a hardcore sneakerhead you probably already know that January is famously a dead zone for new releases, so if you’ve unplugged from all things sneakers we’re here to catch any notable release from falling under your radar.

While January is a slow time for sneaker drops, one of this week’s releases is the latest six-sneaker Doernbecher Freestyle collection, so while we considered that one big release, feel free to consider that six separate releases, which means technically this list features 11 different sneakers!

It’s like we’re in the midst of summer! In truth, while the drops are scant this week, there are still some notable releases that are definitely worth your cash.

Here are the best sneakers dropping this week. Let’s dive in.

New Balance 1906A Great Plains/Sea Stone/Vintage Indigo

Price: $169.99

New Balance has been relatively quiet so far this year, and in terms of big collaborations or premium offerings, it’s going to stay that way for some time. But that isn’t to say New Balance isn’t still working on its core line. This week brings a new set of colorways for the 1906A silhouette. It’s not an ALD or Joe Freshgood’s release, but even without the big names, this is still a great design.

The sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper with synthetic overlays, with ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning, and three eye-catching colorways, including Great Plains, Sea Stone, and Vintage.

The New Balance 1906A is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Women’s Air Jordan 5 Golden Ticket

Price: $200

If you’re looking for a luxurious take on the Jordan 5 that is minimal enough to go with just about any fit, look no further than this week’s Jordan 5 Golden Ticket.