When it comes to craft beer (and beer in general) there’s an awful lot of brand loyalty. Your father probably still drinks the same beer he sipped on in 1985. He’ll say that he likes it because it’s good, it’s consistent, and it’s always there. The same goes for your contemporary craft beer fans, if perhaps to a lesser degree. Sure, you might travel to as many local craft breweries as your vacation time allows (trying any number of inventive beers along the way), but you likely have your go-to breweries and you mostly look forward to their releases above all others. Still, don’t let things stagnate too much. That’s not this generation’s way. Ready to widen your net to keep your beer habits from getting redundant? We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to “newish” beers to sip this spring.

Avondale Sour Pash View this post on Instagram Sour Pash was made for the beach 🏝 How’s your spring break? 😏 📷: @cindysusan1 @avondalebrewing #avondalesourpash #sourpash #alabev #beachbeer A post shared by AlaBev (@alabev) on Mar 29, 2019 at 2:46pm PDT Lucas Siegel, bar manager at Von Elrod’s Kitchen & Beer Hall in Nashville I’ve been saying for months that 2020 will be the year of the sour, and there’s a new beer from a reinvented brewery that is proving me right nice and early! Sour Pash, from Avondale Brewing, is a passionfruit sour that has enough tart for sourheads to feel the bite, while smoothing out with that passionfruit sweetness to put those who are new to sours stay at ease and make them crave another gulp. Good People, another great Alabama brewery, took over Avondale and relaunched their whole line, but Sour Pash is the one I’ll be throwing back all spring long.