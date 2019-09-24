The summer months are perfect for the likes of vodka, gin, and light rums. Meanwhile, fall and winter are well suited for Scotch, rye, and bourbon. But though we never get sick of Booker’s Bourbon and Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, we also enjoy mixing it up during the cooler months. Aged tequilas, for instance, can have nuanced, rich flavors on par with aged whiskeys.

“I’d even enjoy a reposado tequila such as Partida,” says Mary F. Wiley, bartender at Sabroso+Sorbo at The Notary Hotel in Philadelphia. “The smokiness is perfect for fall.”

Once you start thinking beyond whiskey, fall spirit choices are endless. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best non-whiskey spirits for autumn drinking. From rums to mezcals to aquavits, this list has everything you need to stock your home bar for an epic season.