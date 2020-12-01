User-generated stock photography platform Unsplash has just unveiled the winners of their fourth annual Unsplash Awards. The Unsplash Awards are a celebration of the open photography movement and give aspiring photographers a space to flex their skills for a large audience while vying to impress a group of judges made up of editors, designers, and creative directors from places like Vogue, GQ, Nike, and Polaroid.

Since October, Unsplash has been receiving photos from all around the world across 10 categories from architecture to current events to experimental shoots, including a final category judged by a super panel of 10 judges to find the year’s most impactful photo. Now the winners have officially been announced and it’s time to give the first place finishers their flowers.

This year’s most impactful photo was shot by Patrick Perkins, who captured the surreal Blade Runner-esque landscapes of San Francisco during California’s summer wildfires. Perkin’s blood-red California sky truly embodies this unprecedented year we’ve been living through.

Check out the #1 photo along with the 10 other category-based winners below.