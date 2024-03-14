The Absolute Best Pizza Deals For Pi Day

Today is March 14th, aka Pi Day (3.14), aka every math nerd’s big day. But people obsessed with numbers aren’t the only ones celebrating, because Pi Day is also an excuse for pizza companies nationwide to drop some great deals on cheap and delicious pizza. Unless of course, you don’t like pizza, in which case, we have to ask… who hurt you?

Jokes aside, Pi Day actually has a pretty long history. The first official Pi Day was first recognized in 1988 in San Francisco after the physicist Larry Shaw threw an official fruit pie party in San Francisco’s Exploratorium celebrating the mathematic constant. No shade to fruit pie, but we’re fully behind Pi Day’s shift from celebrating fruit pie to pizza. Don’t come for me but, pizza is the superior pie form.

In celebration of Pi’s big day, we’re shouting out all the best pizza deals going on right now. If you’re hoping for free pizza… well… keep hoping because you’re quickly going to see that rather than offering free food, these big pizza brands love to play on the value of Pi, so expect a lot of $3.14 deals.

7-Eleven — Members of the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards programs can score a large pizza for $3.14. Claim the deal on the 7Now app.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings — For today only, pick up a 10-inch cheese pizza for $3.14 with any beverage purchase.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — Mini one-topping pizzas are selling for a reduced price. Can you guess the price? If you guessed $3.14, you’re right!

Blaze Pizza — Blaze Pizza is selling 11-inchers for… $3.14. The deal is in-store only.

Burger King — Pick up a Hershey’s Sundae Pie for $3.14.

California Pizza Kitchen — Sign up for CPK’s loyalty program and get an Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza for $3.14.

Casey’s — Buy one large pizza and receive a small pizza, breadsticks or wings for $3.14.

Grimaldi’s Pizza — Hit up any Grimaldi’s location between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive a giant slice for $3.14.

Little Caesars — Save $3.14 off any pizza when ordering via the Little Caesars app.

Marco’s Pizza — Purchase any large or extra large pizza and receive an additional medium pizza for $3.14.

Papa John’s — Papa John’s is selling its new Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza for $13.99 all day long. They couldn’t swing this one for $3.14? What gives Papa?

Papa Murphy’s — Get 31.4% off all online orders when checking out with the code PIDAY24. 31.4%? This one is taking the gimmick too far.