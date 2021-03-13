This Sunday, March 14th (3.14), is Pi Day — the only federally recognized annual celebration for math nerds, pizza heads, and pie fans. In fact, 3/14 has been recognized as an official annual celebration since 1988 after San Francisco physicist Larry Shaw made it a thing by celebrating the mathematic constant with a fruit pie party in San Francisco’s Exploratorium.

That’s right, in the ’80s you could throw a fruit pie party with a bunch of nerds and get it turned into a legitimate annual celebration. It was indeed a different time.

To celebrate Pi Day — which is no longer just for math people after being gradually subsumed by people who just want cheap food — we’re sharing the national food chains with deals of some kind. We also included a few multi-state regional chains. Be sure to hit up your local pizza and pie spots for discounts, as they are probably getting in on the celebration too!

Let’s dive into the best Pi Day deals to get you fed on the cheap.

7-Eleven — Participating 7-Elevens will be selling their large pizzas for just $3.14 in honor of Pi Day all day Sunday. The deal is available via 7-Eleven’s app.

Baker’s Square — Midwest restaurant chain Baker’s Square is taking $2 off whole pies all through Pi Day.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — BJ’s will be offering half-off on all large pizzas for take out and delivery when using the promo code “HALFOFF.” BJs has over 15 different pizza options, so get as snobby as you want, whether you dig Deep Dish or want something a little more rustic like BJ’s Tavern-Cut.

Blaze Pizza — Download the Blaze Pizza app before Sunday to receive an 11-inch pizza for just $3.14 on your next visit. Which could be on Pi Day if you plan it right, but will otherwise be valid until April 12th.

Boston Market — Download the Boston Market app to receive a free chicken pot pie when you order any potpie and drink combo on Pi Day.