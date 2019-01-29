Brewer Cristal Peck Tells Us The Best Places To Drink Beer In Berlin

Cristal Peck/Getty Image

It should come as no surprise that Berlin is a great city for beer. The craft scene has exploded over the last decade, bringing in brewers from all corners of the planet to make, drink, and celebrate all things beer. The ethos of itinerant brewing (brewers visiting different breweries without one single home-base), deep community, and plenty of history have come to define the local scene. With that in mind, we thought we’d reach out to one of our favorite brewers in Berlin right now, Cristal Peck.

Peck arrived in Berlin from Australia with a deep love of beer and biology. Peck brought microbiology and scientific founding to her brewing, which landed her a gig at Berliner Berg — one of the city’s young and hip local brewhouses. After making a name for herself in the brewing community, Peck and brewing partner-in-crime Richie Hodges (who helped create the Berliner Berg line), teamed up to start Parasite Produktions.

The new brewing endeavor finds Peck and Hodges brewing with brewers all over the city in classic wandering brewer fashion, mixing and matching, and innovating beer in glorious new directions. These days, you can find Parasite Produktion’s elixirs at some of the best beer bars around the city — so who better to guide us around the beer scene in Berlin right now than Cristal Peck?

Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience — HOPS & BARLEY

Hops and Barley is a great little brewpub situated on the bustling Wühlischstraße in the heart of Friedrichshain. This place feels like a legit German taproom with a delicious range of classic beers and proper German beer snacks (think sausages and animal fat).

Although the beer selection is ever rotating, you can expect to always find a fresh and lecker (delicious) pils, as well as a diverse, seasonal rotation which is frequently starting to include ales of a more hop-forward nature. This is all alongside the more classic German seasonals such as Bocks and Märzens.