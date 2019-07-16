Where To Drink In Denver, According To Head Brewer Alyssa Thorpe

Alyssa Thorpe has come just about as close to mastering the art of brewing as a person her age might ever hope to. She’s dominating the game in Denver, one of America’s great beer cities, acting as the head brewer at a very local-feeling brewery — Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery. Thorpe is also Jagged Mountain’s biggest fan. She works amongst the tanks and barrels by day, then enjoys a pint or two in their taproom by night.
Thorpe tells us that the beers on tap at Jagged Mountain — each molded by her — range from “crushable German-style Pilsners to cherry sours with imported Japanese cherry blossoms.” There’s also a dope vibe in the spot, wherein you’ll be seated at communal tables that amp up people’s ability to meet new beer-friends and enjoy the best Denver has to offer.
We caught up with Thorpe recently to talk about the brilliance that is the craft beer scene in the Rocky Mountain State’s capital. Denver is having a boom in beer, food, and cocktails right now, and Thorpe is here to make sure you don’t miss the best of the best the next time you’re in town.
Let’s take a beer tour!
There’s so many reason why spring is my favorite season- my birthday is on Tuesday, the flowers are blooming, the weather in Denver is incredible, the excitement of an approaching hiking season…in honor of my favorite time of year I wanted to brew a Maibock. It’s a traditional German beer, somewhere between a helles and a bock, with higher ABV (mines at 7.7%) that’s served at the beginning of spring (Mai=May) we’ve appropriately named it “Snowmelt” and it has a delicious malty/bread sweetness, slight German noble hop flavor and aroma, and a dry, crisp finish. Oh, and by the way this was the FIRST beer I brewed at @jaggedmountaincb and I’m pretty damn proud of it ♥️ come by and help me celebrate spring and crush this beer with me. 🍻
Favorite Bottle Shop — LITTLE’S WINES & SPIRITS
There are honestly so many I think of right off the top of my head, but I’ve always loved our local spot in Englewood, Little’s Wines & Spirits. With a massive beer cave stuffed full of specialty bombers they also get some hard to find out-of-state cans. Every time I go in there’s always something new.
On top of that, they have an awesome, knowledgeable staff and a great selection of wines and specialty liquors. Little’s is hyper-local and hyper-craft.