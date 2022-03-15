Spring is only a couple of weeks away, the weather is warming up, the open road is calling, and we have one question for you: what’s on the itinerary? If the answer is “nothing,” well, it’s time to start planning. Every year, spring and summer come faster than you expect, and before you know it, the people in your social media circle will be humble bragging about their destination festival VIP wristbands while you scramble around for anything not already sold out. Next thing you know, you’re wearing a sweater and stressing out about Christmas. It’s a vicious cycle! In the spirit of the spring break party season, we’ve hit up the perfect person to usher you into your very own unforgettable unhinged weekend: Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s resident party boy, Gary King. If you haven’t been watching Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which returned for a third season a few weeks back, you’ve been missing out on all sorts of Menorca-based sea drama — much of which wouldn’t exist without our guy Gary. To kick off the party season, we reached out to Gary for a guide to his all-time favorite place to let loose: the Spanish island of Ibiza. Not only did Gary provide us with some of his favorite club destinations and his personal guide to doing Ibiza the right way, he also shared a story that Sailing Yacht fans could only describe as “Peak Gary.” — For the best Ibiza party experience, describe the ideal game plan, from morning until night. Enjoy The Day, Prepare For The Night View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary King (@king_gk) This all depends on if you’ve gone to Ibiza to see some of your favorite DJs or if you’re just going with the flow, but ideally, start the day off with a healthy and nutritious meal. Then head to a beach club, ideally get a cabana or a big sunbed, soak up some sun, swim in the warm sea, and enjoy a few cocktails while listening to some banging tunes in the background. Once sunset has gone by, definitely get a shower and change of attire and head out to one of the many clubs Ibiza has to offer. They close around 6 am so depending on how you feel after that and who you know, there are always after parties happening around.

If you’re looking for a lazy day in Ibiza, what’s the game plan? Go for a walk View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deliciously Sorted Ibiza (@deliciouslysortedibiza) Maybe a walk around the old town or a day on one of the many beaches Ibiza has to offer. Where is the best place to take in the natural surroundings of Ibiza, any good hiking trails, nature walks, etc? Es Vedrà View this post on Instagram A post shared by MORE THAN IBIZA (@morethanibiza) I’d say the west coast of Ibiza with its beautiful mountains and cliffs. There’s an island just off the south west coast called Es Vedrà, it makes for beautiful sunsets. The old town is also amazing to walk around, take a walk around the 2500-year-old city

What about Ibiza is less appreciated/ talked about? The Surf View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary King (@king_gk) How good the surf can get in the winter! Not much happens on the island from November till April. Funny enough, the Mediterranean makes for some good surf during those winter months. What is your favorite thing to do in Ibiza? …Party View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary King (@king_gk) It would be to go and party. I base myself out of Mallorca which is an island just north of Ibiza and after a long summer season, it’s good to go with a bunch of friends and have a good party.

What is one thing in Ibiza everyone needs to experience? A Trip To Formentera View this post on Instagram A post shared by melissuu (@melissuu) A day or two trips to the island just south of Ibiza called Formentera. It is like the Mediterranean’s hidden gem. It has some of the clearest water I’ve ever seen and the white sand beaches are breathtaking. The island is quite small so I’d suggest renting a moped for a few days there. What’s a memory of partying in Ibiza that stays with you? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary King (@king_gk) A couple of years back I was on a boat in Ibiza, we were anchored in Cala Jondal on the south coast of the island. A good friend of mine, Welsh Kate, was also on the island. I ended up going to see her as she had just dropped off charter. We were pre-drinking on her boat before heading out to, I believe it was, Space, and partied till around 6 in the morning. Kate got a taxi home and I ended up going to the bay where the boat was anchored. I didn’t have a ride back to the boat so I thought I’d steal the tender that was just tied to a rock in the beach. Little did I know that when I went to start the engine by pulling the cord the engine backfired and made a massive bang sound, all of a sudden three guys were on the beach screaming at me in Spanish. I had now drifted offshore a bit towards the channel markers and in my nonexistent Spanish all I was saying is I’ll bring it back “lo vuelvo, lo vuelvo” they seemed less than impressed and started taking items out their pockets to come after me.