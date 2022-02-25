Kettle House Galveston – As Seen on TV DIY (Galveston, TX) This quirky, newly-renovated 1960s home was originally built as a steel storage tank. Now, it’s one of Airbnb’s hottest picks. With two bedrooms with a total of three beds, this property fits up to six guests. It’s only an eight-minute walk to the beach and 12 miles to the historic Strand, making it the perfect setup for a beachside weekend in good ol’ Galveston, Texas. Bottom Line: How often will you get the chance to stay in a refurbished storage tank? This kettle house provides an eccentric accommodation option compared to your average beach house or hotel — def solid for the IG feed. BOOK HERE Zion EcoCabin: Zion A-Frame (Hilldale, UT) Zion is easily one of the most beautiful outdoor destinations in the US, and this EcoCabin Airbnb gives you a first-hand look at the vast red-rock desert landscape. The A-frame cabin takes glamping up a notch and gives guests the opportunity to disconnect from the busyness of everyday life and reconnect with nature. The single-bed space fits two people, so it’s ideal for an adventure-seeking couple or two guests who are looking to get off the grid. Bottom Line: Imagine waking up to an unobstructed view of the Zion Mountains every morning. Sounds pretty great, right? Plus, the Zion EcoCabin is close enough to town for when you want to try the local restaurants or pick up essentials at the grocery store. BOOK HERE

The Swing House (Cincinnati, OH) This Airbnb is more than a rental property but a work of art. It features a 30-foot swing in the middle of the living area, and the entire property was renovated surrounding the placement of the swing and its arc — from the placement of the bed to the kitchen and bathroom. Even the finished basement is decorated with artwork made with materials sourced from the renovation process. It’s the ultimate lodging experience in one of Ohio’s liveliest cities. Bottom Line: A swing…in the middle of a house. Yep, if you’re an architecture and design fanatic, you’ll want to book a stay at The Swing House ASAP. BOOK HERE Naturalist Boudoir (Lumberton, TX) There’s no better place to find your zen and reconnect with nature than at this Naturalist Boudoir in Lumberton, Texas. Not only is the woodsy, boho-chic property itself beautiful, but the secluded location provides a private, peaceful space to totally unplug. Between the all-encompassing nature, the on-site hot tub, and the outdoor patio areas, you’ll leave the Naturalist Boudoir feeling fully rejuvenated. Bottom Line: We all need to escape the realities of everyday life and the online world from time to time. If you find yourself near Lumberton, this gorgeous Airbnb is the place to do just that. BOOK HERE

Cliff Dweller: Spend a Night Suspended from the Ridgeline! (Campton, KY) Calling all adventure seekers! Book a stay at Cliff Dweller for a once-in-a-lifetime lodging experience. Bolted high on a cliffside above the canopy in the Red River Gorge in Kentucky, you’ll first have to climb up several hundred suspended stairs. Despite hanging from the side of a ridge, the actual accommodation has enough room for four guests (2 beds), complete with a kitchen and bathroom. Bottom Line: What adrenaline junkie wouldn’t want to spend the night suspended from a ridgeline? It’s going to be a memorable experience, to say the least. BOOK HERE Architectural Wonder in the Woods (Rhinebeck, NY) Ideal for eco-tourists, architecture fans, and anyone looking for a calm weekend away, this green retreat is tucked in the woods of Rhinebeck, New York on 30 preserved acres of land. The house is an open plan with zero closed-off bedrooms, but it can sleep up to three guests. The entire house is an eco-conscious, geometric masterpiece, making for a unique yet relaxing vacation. Bottom Line: You won’t be “roughing it” in the woods when you stay at this Airbnb per se, but this property definitely adds an element of going back to the basics. With geothermal heating, solar electricity, and a wood-fire stove, you’ll get a taste of a more natural, sustainable lifestyle. BOOK HERE

Creekside Hideaway (Clancy, MT) This Scandinavia-like Airbnb will make you feel worlds away without having to go very far. This “earth home” is tucked beneath the foothills of the Elkhorn Mountains, so you can truly feel immersed in the outdoors. It features four full-sized built-in sleeping nooks, a secret door to a hidden private bedroom, and a shower you enter through a tree trunk with 13-foot ceilings. It fits up to 12 people (with limited privacy). So grab your closest group of friends and set out on a memorable adventure. Bottom Line: If you’re down to live like a straight-up hobbit for a weekend (because why not?), then definitely book a trip to Creekside Hideaway. BOOK HERE Unique ‘Earthouse’ Retreat w/ Spring-Fed Creek (Springfield, MO) This is another property you might miss if you don’t look closely. The “Earthouse” is built into the landscape of Springfield, Missouri. The modern underground home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms for up to eight guests. It’s also got a fully-equipped kitchen and living room complete with a flat-screen Smart TV, electric fireplace, and high-end decor and artwork. Not to mention, the spacious outdoor yard offers a fire pit, a patio with a six-person dining table, additional outdoor seating, a propane grill, and a garden. Bottom Line: Unique is right. This Earthouse Retreat is the perfect hideaway for families and friend groups who want something out of the norm. BOOK HERE

Charming Wood-roof Simple Survival Earthship (El Prado, NM) This kind of weird yet totally cool property is the ultimate desert hideaway in the desert of Taos, New Mexico. The “Earthship” offers an off-the-grid living experience while still providing modern amenities for added comfort. The property’s electricity is captured and stored from sunlight, while rain and snowmelt are collected into large cisterns. It also features a wall of solar-charged thermal mass that keeps the house at a relatively constant temperature of 72 degrees year-round. Bottom Line: This El Prado-based Earthship is eccentric in the best way possible. For anyone looking to escape into the New Mexico deserts, this Airbnb is definitely worth checking out. BOOK HERE Hobbit Cottage (Cedar City, UT) Another hobbit-worthy Airbnb — any Lord of the Rings fans will get a kick out of staying in this little cottage. It will make you feel like you’re living in Hobbiton. Located near Bryce Canyon, Brian Head, and Zion National Park, this property gives you a story-worthy stay with access to nearby adventure and the great outdoors. It fits two guests for a cozy couple of nights of living out your childhood fantasies. Bottom Line: This might be the cutest house you’ll ever stay in. It’s like a fairytale IRL. BOOK HERE

INSTAGRAM IMAGES FROM THESE PROPERTIES The Kettle House View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine P. (@runoutofthebox)

Zion EcoCabin: Zion A-Frame View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Eco-Cabins (@zionecocabins) Naturalist Boudoir View this post on Instagram A post shared by @naturalistboudoir