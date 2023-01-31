Podcasts have changed my life. Not only because I am a podcaster myself, but because the knowledge I have gained and the spiritual connections I have made through the audioscape have been transformative. Nearly one-fifth of the population listens to some sort of podcast, according to research, and personally, I think it should be more. That sentiment goes double for any podcast novices looking to improve their mental and physical health, because the first step in that journey could be right in your pocket. Everybody has a podcasting app on their phone these days, and with it comes a treasure trove of experts, trainers, and thought leaders from all walks of life. Do you want to know what an ideal before-bed routine looks like? Do you want to know what food is the best to eat before and after going to the gym? Do you want to know how to set and stick with an intention? Do you want to start meditating? There’s a podcast for that. But just like finding a new gym or a new yoga class, it takes effort to find the right one. There are a lot of different reasons people are drawn to certain podcasts, from host to subject matter, and a genuinely curious person like myself has a wide range. I am always on the lookout for the next great listen, and I’ve picked up a few favorites along the way that I know bring true value. Check below for a list of shows worth the downloading.

HUBERMAN LAB PODCAST What It’s About: Dr. Andrew Huberman has become one of the most-trusted voices in the world of neuroscience, and in addition to being a great speaker, he has an impressive set of credentials. Sleep is one of the most important factors in our general health and well-being, which makes it a subject worth learning about when we can. In this podcast, Huberman dives into sleep on his own, as well as with distinguished guests, allowing us to tune in. Where To Start: Episode: AMA #1: Leveraging Ultradian Cycles, How to Protect Your Brain, Seed Oils Examined, and More Huberman has some great guests on the podcast but these are the episodes I enjoy the most, where he shares usable insights. This one in particular has a great batch of behavioral, nutritional, and supplement-based tools meant to get you started on the right foot. Did you know that you shouldn’t be doing certain meditations too close to your bedtime? Give it a listen, and try the tips out for yourself. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify TEN PERCENT HAPPIER WITH DAN HARRIS What It’s About: Dan Harris began his journey with meditation after having a panic attack on national television. Since then, he has become something of an expert on the subject — exploring it in his bestselling book 10% Happier and starting this podcast of the same name. His investigative and curious approach to the world of meditation is perfect for someone just starting their practice or just curious “what it’s all about.” Where To Start: Episode: #538. The Dalai Lama’s Guide to Happiness | Part 1 This episode is a real treat, Harris brings us to Dharamsala, India where he spent two weeks around His Holiness the Dalai Lama. This is not the kind of content that you are going to find anywhere else really. In this episode, he speaks with His Holiness about how to deal with difficult people and what having compassion really means in this world. If there’s any way to bring a little bit of his wisdom into your day then it’s definitely worth a download. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify

THE RUNNING EXPLAINED PODCAST What It’s About: Elisabeth Scott went from barely running at all to running a four-hour marathon in the course of six months. During that time she made a lot of rookie mistakes, learning along the way, while becoming obsessed with the sport. This podcast was created for runners of all backgrounds from beginning to expert to advance their knowledge on training, recovery, nutrition, gear, and everything else. Where To Start: Episode: s2/e31 Your Knees & Running with Dr. Lauren LaPierre, DPT (@thepersonalizedrunningdoc) This podcast has the answers to all of the questions that new runners don’t know to ask yet. Because of how accessible running is there are a lot of people who start a running practice without doing any real preparation or research. Keeping this podcast around and refreshed is a great way to keep yourself on track for a long and healthy relationship with this beautiful sport. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify MINDFUL IN MINUTES MEDIATION What It’s About: Kelly Smith, the founder of Yoga For You, uses this podcast to share short, weekly guided meditations to help you stress less and live more. The topics explored range from anxiety, insomnia, self-esteem and manifestation, all while staying in the realm of 20 minutes. In addition to the meditations, Smith sometimes explores the subjects at greater length with her calming nature. Where To Start: Episode: Intro To Meditation In the past, we have written about the tremendous benefits of meditation and ways to make it a part of your daily routine. This episode is another great tool for that journey, as Smith shares a workshop that she does frequently on the road to help people begin the practice. The show title says “intro” but as anyone who meditates knows, even the professionals need to brush up on their basics at times. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify

NUTRITION FACTS WITH DR. GREGER What It’s About: Dr. Michael Greger, who founded NutritionFacts.org and wrote the bestseller How Not to Die digs deep into evidence-based nutrition advice that will have you feeling better throughout the day. Have you ever wondered if there’s a natural way to lower your high blood pressure, lose weight, and feel better? Food is meant to be the fuel of life, and listening to Dr. Greger is a great way to eat like it. Where To Start: Episode: Salt vs. Potassium One of the reasons to love this podcast is Greger’s ability to take general health concepts that we know, and give us the facts that we need to make the right decision. For example, this episode dives into an idea most already know, that too much salt is bad, and make us understand why we need to be careful with our daily eating habits. On top of that he addresses the lack of potassium in most diets, which is an issue that many adults struggle with. Data and results, what’s not to love? Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify THE HUMAN UPGRADE What It’s About: Dave Asprey is considered “the father of biohacking” and for over a decade has been at the tip of the spear when it comes to exploring ways to improve the human condition. On the show he interviews bright thinkers and radical doers who push the boundaries of science, technology, personal development, and performance specialists in every way imaginable. Where To Start: Episode: Upgrade Your Eyesight – Claudia Muehlenweg There’s no doubt Asprey himself is a great speaker and supremely intelligent, but this is one of those podcasts where you will find yourself blown away by the guests. The roster ranges from well-known names to more fringe specialists, and chances are if there’s a new topic or trend in the world of wellness it will be discussed here. This episode is particularly good because it addresses the realm of eye health which with our modern-day screen obsession is more important than ever. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify