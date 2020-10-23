It’s officially dark beer weather. Which dark beer — stout or porter — is up to you. Of course, you might not know the difference. Most beer drinkers don’t. At the end of the day, it all revolves around the malts. Stouts are usually made using un-malted, roasted barley. This gives them their toasty, coffee-like flavor notes. Porters are typically made with malted barley that isn’t roasted. This leaves porters feeling much milder on the palate — more chocolatey and caramel-like. We’ve talked stouts a fair bit recently, so today we’re giving porters some shine. To find the best options for fall sipping, we asked some bartenders for their input. Check their answers below!