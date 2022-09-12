When it comes to beer, there are none quite as divisive as the fall seasonal infused with pumpkin. Whether it’s an ale, lager, stout, or something else, pumpkin-flavored beer is either beloved and eagerly awaited or derided and despised, without much in-between. This probably has something to do with the phenomenon whereby pumpkin beers seem to either be lightly flavored with pumpkin and have just a hint of spice, and have just enough complementary flavors to even everything out, orrrr they’re the flavor palate equivalent of a pumpkin spice candy exploding in a beer can. Regardless of how you feel about it, breweries all over the country release their versions every fall. That means that when late summer and early autumn arrive, there’s a veritable cornucopia of options for pumpkin beer almost anywhere beer is sold. We found eight of these pumpkin-fueled brews and instead of simply kicking back and drinking them while we watched early-season NFL games and waited for fall to arrive, we decided to nose them, taste them, and rank them. Yes, we tackled pumpkin beer. Keep scrolling to see how everything turned out.

Today’s Lineup: Southern Tier Pumking

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

Shipyard Pumpkinhead Ale

Elysian Night Owl

Brooklyn Post Road Pumpkin Ale

Schlafly Pumpkin Ale

Two Roads Roadsmary’s Baby

New Holland Ichabod Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Aromas of butterscotch, cinnamon, ginger, caramel malts, and a healthy dose of baked pumpkin greet my nose before my first sip. The palate was more of the same with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and sweet, cooked pumpkin taking center stage. Even with all of the various flavors, everything seemed to be in proper balance. Overall, a decent example of the style. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of dried fruits, pumpkin, cinnamon, allspice, oak, and sweet caramel met my nose before the first sip. The palate is filled with flavors like raisins, vanilla beans, caramel, bready malts, and ripe pumpkin. It’s surprisingly complex and flavorful for a pumpkin ale. This one is something special for sure. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: This doesn’t smell like any pumpkin beer I’ve ever had. In fact, it barely smells like pumpkin beer. There’s maybe a hint of cooked pumpkin and some cinnamon, but not much else. Overall, a very boring nose. Drinking it revealed more muted pumpkin and maybe some cinnamon and nutmeg. While I don’t like overly spiced, sweet pumpkin beers, this one almost had no flavor at all. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Immediately a parade of wintry spices hit my nose. Allspice, cinnamon, ginger, the whole game was there. But they left little to no actual beer or even pumpkin aroma to be found. The taste was more of the same with a cavalcade of spices as well as an overly sweet caramel flavor. Overall, this beer doesn’t know if it wants to be spicy, sweet, or even taste like pumpkin. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: This beer smells like you just got trapped in a closet filled with pumpkin spice candles at Yankee Candle. It’s heavy on cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla. But those aromas were so strong that I didn’t notice anything else. The palate is a little better with a decent malt backbone, but it was more of the over-the-top wintry spices like allspice and cinnamon. It was just too much. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: This beer literally smells like a pumpkin pie. There’s a hint of graham cracker, sweet pumpkins, fall spices, and maybe a little nutty sweetness. Sipping it revealed more biscuity malts, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, and more pumpkin. While it seems more like a dessert beer than a regular sipper, it’s a well-balanced, memorable seasonal brew. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: This beer smells like a pumpkin pie that was put into a blender and then mixed with a water beer. Allspice and cinnamon are dominant. The flavor is a different story altogether. While there are notes of cinnamon, pumpkin, and other spices, it’s all very thin, watery, and weak. This is one of the least exciting pumpkin beers I’ve ever tried. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Another overly spiced pumpkin beer. The nose is dominated by allspice, cinnamon, and even a hint of pepper. No noticeable pumpkin though. The palate had more spices but also had a nice hint of fresh pumpkin flavor and a bit of malt flavor in the background. Still heavily spiced, but not uncomfortably so like some I’ve tried.