The Best Rum To Pour In Our Weekend Daiquiris, According To Bartenders

07.12.19 44 mins ago

As if we needed another reason to drink rum-based cocktails in the summer, July 20th is National Daiquiri Day. In the power rankings for summery rum-centric mixed drinks, the daiquiri sits well above the rum and cola, mai tai, pina colada, and even the mojito. This combination of white rum, simple syrup, and lime juice is as straightforward as it is delicious and we’re all about celebrating them in one of the hottest months of the year.

As with all spirits, there’s an almost endless number of brands available. It might seem like a daunting task to pick just one. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to rums to mix into this classic warm-weather cocktail.

Diplomatico Planas Rum

Rico Velasquez, bartender at Jaleo by José Andrés in Las Vegas

For a daiquiri, I would choose Diplomatico Planas rum from Venezuela. It’s aged for six years and charcoal filtered giving it a crystal-clear complexion. It is a rich and luscious rum that you could mix and still taste the flavor of the spirit.

