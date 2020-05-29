We Asked Bartenders To Name The Best Rums For A Summer Mojito

If we wanted to, we could highlight a new refreshing, summery cocktail every week until the season was a long-forgotten memory. From the negroni to the gin & tonic to the daiquiri, there seem to be more refreshing cocktails than scorching days on which to sip them. Still, we’ll try our damndest.

Since most of the country got blasted with ridiculously hot weather recently (with more on the horizon), we figured it’s time to prepare for the next heatwave. And whenever the thermometer nears triple digits we’re going to keep cool while drinking mojitos.

“The mojito is all about highlighting strong, sweet and sour, with a straight spirit, sweetener and fresh citrus and mint,” says Nicole Quist, beverage director at Bartaco in Aventura, Florida. “It’s also one of the most refreshing, rum-based cocktails you can mix up.”

When it comes to picking the right rum for the job, it’s best to avoid flavored or dark rums (unless you’re into that sort of thing). Light and drinkable is the name of the game here.

“With the mojito, I always go with a white rum so that the spirit is noticed without overpowering the delicate nature of the mint and citrus,” says Zack Musick, beverage director at Merriman’s in Hawaii.

Since we’re in the business of helping you craft better cocktails, we want to make sure you buy the right rum for this drink (here are some recipes, too!). To aide our cause, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best rums for a refreshing, thirst-quenching mojito.

Bacardi Superior Rum

Danny Caffall, lead bartender at The Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas

Bacardi Superior. It’s like it was made for mojitos. It takes on the flavor of the mint and citrus so well and is light, crisp, and not too over-powering. The mojito is one of those drinks that is best kept simple. Bacardi Superior is readily available and perfect for the hot summer afternoons.