Diversify National Mojito Day With These Lesser-Known Cuban Cocktails

Get your muddlers out, because today is National Mojito Day! The stone cold classic originated in Cuba and is the perfect mid-July sipper. It’s rum-based with simple syrup, lime, soda water, and mint and those herbaceous, clean flavors feel just right this time of year. It’s also very permutable — common riffs include swapping basil for mint and switching out the rum with Rhum Agricole or cachaça.

The mojito itself is absolutely worth celebrating, but since Cuba has given the world so many mixed drinks that don’t get holidays, we thought it’d be nice to shout out some of the other tasty, iconic cocktails that were created on the island. Check out our favorites, with recipes, below.

Cuba Libre

Also known as a rum and coke (with citrus), the Cuba Libre was first created in Cuba in the early 1900s. Even though the official origins aren’t known, but this combination of cola, rum, and lime juice is so good we don’t really care.

  • 4 ounces of cola
  • 2 ounces of rum
  • Fresh-squeezed lime juice
  • Ice cubes

El Presidente

This drink was first popularized in Havana in the 1920s, contains orange curaçao as well as white rum, vermouth, and Grenadine.

  • 2 ounces of white rum
  • ¾ ounces orange curaçao
  • 3⁄4 oz of dry vermouth
  • 1 splash of Grenadine

