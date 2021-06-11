You Need A Pitcher Of Sangria Right Now. Here’s Our Recipe

The classic red sangria is a summertime cornerstone. Plus, it’s wickedly easy to make in batches since you really have to make it in a pitcher. It’s also refreshing while still having a vibe of drinking something substantial. This is just red wine peppered with fruit and jacked up with hard liquor, after all.

We’re going to look at a couple of different sangria recipes this summer. Before we get to those, we wanted to start with the classic version. That’s a mix of red wine (preferably from Spain), triple sec, Spanish brandy, orange juice, and sugar with a medley of fruit.

I adjust my recipe slightly to make it even easier to make while giving it a better texture. Instead of using orange juice and simple syrup, I use orange soda (I always use Jarritos Mandarin). You get the sweetness you need with a stronger orange flavor while also getting the tiniest touch of fizz. I also freeze my fruit beforehand to cool the drink down in the pitcher. And, I think, as the fruit thaws in the sangria, it releases more of its juices into the mix.

Okay, let’s get mixing!