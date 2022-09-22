Sauvignon Blanc may not have been the first wine you ever tried but it’s likely one of your go-to grapes now – and it’s not really surprising as to why. Crisp, refreshing, and — let’s face it — extremely fun to say, this native French variety plays a massive role in a handful of regions’ white wine productions, from the Loire Valley to New Zealand and beyond. And really, what’s not to love? Known for its bright, fruit-driven flavor profiles laden with zippy acidity, Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect pick for pairing with fresh salads, cheeses, and a variety of happy hour snacks (yes, even those “hard to pair” vegetables everyone talks about). However, in the world of affordable Sauvignon Blanc—and really affordable wine in general—not all wines are created equal. Many affordable wines, particularly those beneath the $12-$15 price point, are crafted using mass-produced winemaking techniques and subpar fruit, both of which seriously impact the final quality in the bottle. On the bright side, there are plenty of delicious, hidden value gems to be found. Ready to up your game without breaking the bank? Dive into our list of the 10 best Sauvignon Blancs under $20 right now. All options below are available in retail shops across the United States, as well as via major online retailers (think Wine.com) for delivery. Your palate (and wallet) will thank us later.

10. Lapostolle Grand Selection Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 13% Region: Rapel Valley, Chile Average Price: $14 The Wine: Never had a Chilean Sauvignon Blanc before? Truthfully, there aren’t a ton that we’d recommend, though Lapostolle is a pleasant exception. Founded in 1994 by Alexandra Marnier Lapostolle (yes, of the same family behind Grand Marnier) and her husband, this pioneering estate has paved the way for organic, site-specific farming in Chile’s Apalta Valley. Clearly, the founder’s family is no stranger to the fine wine and booze biz, though this South American venture is their first in the southern hemisphere. Tasting Notes: Two words: savory and citrus. A pale yellow-green in the glass, this highly aromatic wine bursts with flavors of lemon, grapefruit, and hints of savory spice (tarragon, oregano) and a touch of grass – the blend here is technically Sauvignon Blanc dominant at 85%, with Sémillon and Sauvignon Gris rounding out the last 15%.

Bottom Line: In a sea of mass-produced Chilean Sauvignon Blanc, this value-driven bottle absolutely shines – and female winemaker Andrea León is a total badass. 9. Domaine de la Chaise Touraine Sauvignon ABV: 12.5% Region: Loire Valley, France Average Price: $17 The Wine: Sauvignon Blanc lovers are likely no strangers to the Loire Valley. Home to some of the world’s most prestigious and age-worthy expressions of the grape (hello, Sancerre), this northwesterly French wine region is beloved by long-standing critics and novice consumers alike Domaine de la Chaise’s Touraine-based roots date back to 1850. Today, the estate is spearheaded by Christophe Davault, who manages the property’s 57 hectares of vines. The estate is best known for its affordable, vibrant wines that seriously deliver on the quality-to-price spectrum. Tasting Notes: Contrary to the grassy notes commonly found in Sauvignon Blanc, this fruit-driven expression from Domaine de la Chaise is all things passion fruit, apricot, white peach, and hints of apricot. Sip with white fish or poultry for a tasty dinnertime pairing. Bottom Line: While you’re not going to find Sancerre at the sub-$20 price point, looking to well-made expressions of Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley—specifically Touraine—offer a great alternative.

8. Mohua Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 13% Region: Marlborough, New Zealand Average Price: $12 The Wine: New Zealand and Sauvignon Blanc go hand in hand. Based in Marlborough, Mohua was founded in 2009 and remains owned and operated by the same family today. All wines are produced on the country’s South Island from sustainably-farmed fruit. The project is named for New Zealand’s beloved Mohua bird, which is only found in remote areas of the country’s rainforests; the winery prides itself on its role in aiding the species’ conservation. Tasting Notes: If tropical and juicy AF is your vibe, then this affordable Sauvignon Blanc is for you. The wine is all things pineapple, dried mango, and guava, with hints of lemon-lime and grass streaking through on the finish. Bottom Line: New Zealand’s reputation for cheap, mass-produced Sauvignon Blanc isn’t entirely inaccurate – though the country is peppered with hidden gems (like this one from Mohua) that are worth seeking out. 7. Domaine de la Rochette Touraine Sauvignon ABV: 12.5% Region: Loire Valley, France Average Price: $17 The Wine: Located not too far from Domaine de la Chaise, the Domaine de la Rochette winery is a fourth-generation winery focused on sustainably-farmed wines from local Loire Valley varieties. Now spearheaded by Vincent Leclair, the estate comprises 50 hectares of vineyards and has completely eschewed the use of insecticides (some of the plots are organically farmed). The winery was one of the first twelve in the region to bottle under the recently added Chenonceaux appellation (established in 2011) and is known for its fresh, steel-vinified wines that overdeliver for the price point. Tasting Notes: Prefer your Sauvignon Blanc on the more herbaceous side of things? Then this ripe and floral-tinged expression from Touraine is for you. Expect flavors of tropical fruits, pithy citrus, and freshly cut grass to lead to a lingering, acid-forward finish. Bottom Line: Leclair explained to his distributor, David Bowler, that Sauvignon Blanc from Touraine can actually be more approachable than that of Sancerre, as the climate is warmer and yields are generally lower. We say taste and see for yourself!

6. Domaine Tariquet Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 12% Region: South West, France Average Price: $18 The Wine: Domaine Tariquet is located in Gascony, otherwise known as the capital of Cognac and Armagnac. Founded in 1912, the estate has been in the Grassa family for over 20 years, who sustainably manage their vineyards and produce wines exclusively from estate-grown fruit. The winery’s ideal location benefits from an oceanic climate and well-draining soils, which provide an optimal home for cultivating Sauvignon Blanc. Additionally, the estate rarely bottles their wines over a 12% ABV mark, and closes all wines with easy–to-open screwcap closures. Tasting Notes: Herbal, herbal, herbal. This savory, food-friendly Sauvignon Blanc is perfect for those seeking a food-friendly, saline-tinged expression of the grape. Expect flavors of green apple, underripe melon, and a hint of crushed stones to lead to a briny, palate-cleansing finish. Bottom Line: France’s South West area is generally regarded for its Cognac and Armagnac productions, though its frequently overlooked wine scene is definitely worth discovering – especially if zesty Sauvignon Blanc or boisterous red blends are your vibe. 5. Where’s Linus Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 12% Region: Lake County, California Average Price: $16 The Wine: Delicious, well-made natural wine for under $20? Sign us up. Founded by Iowa native Chris Christiansen, this Sebastopol-based project produces wines from sustainably-farmed fruit across northern California. Winemaking is minimal intervention, with only native yeasts and minimal SO2 used.

As an African American vintner, in addition to making world-class wine, Chris works tirelessly to promote inclusion and diversity throughout the wine industry. He also offers mentorship opportunities at his winery. Fun fact: Chris’ overarching brand, called Bodkin Wines, is named after a battle from the Hundred Years War. Tasting Notes: Honeyed and smooth is the name of the game here. Flavors of tropical fruits, guava, grilled peaches, and a hint of banana lead to a soft-yet-thirst-quneching finish. Bottom Line: Natural wine is a whole beast to break down, but in short, finding one of this quality at such a price point is a serious win-win. We wouldn’t be surprised if this wine jumps in price soon – justifiably so, given the juice inside the bottle.

4. MOMO Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 13% Region: Marlborough, New Zealand Average Price: $19 The Wine: Born at the Serestin Estate in Marlborough, New Zealand, MOMO is all about making personality-forward wines that are bright, vibrant, and crafted with minimal intervention. Winemaker Tamra Kelly-Washington has been at the helm of production since 2018 and continues to carry on the tradition and sustainability-focused mentality of founder Michael Seresin. All fruit at MOMO is cultivated under organic and biodynamic farming principles. Tasting Notes: Think of MOMO Sauvignon Blanc as the Goldilocks expression of the grape, it strikes the perfect balance between juicy, herbaceous, and fruit-forward. Exotic fruit flavors coupled with notes of kiwi, lemongrass, and savory herbs lead to a ripe and punchy finish. In short, it’s just right. Bottom Line: Seresin is one of the most highly regarded producers in all of New Zealand. Momo means “offspring” in the local Maori language, hence the name behind this second-label project from this top-notch New Zealand based winery. The wine is bright, zesty, and incredibly easy to drink. 3. Nautilus Estate Sauvignon Blanc ABV: 13% Region: Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc Average Price: $17 The Wine: Based in—you guessed it, Marlborough, New Zealand—Nautilus has been pioneering the country’s quality-focused wine scene since 1985. At the time, only about 80 wineries existed in the country – a number which has since grown by nearly tenfold today. All fruit at Nautilus comes from sun-drenched vineyards on the country’s South Island, which are rooted in alluvial soils along the Wairau River.

Winemaker Clive Jones has been spearheading winemaking since 1998, with the country’s signature Sauvignon Blanc at the foundation of the winery’s production. Tasting Notes: Grapefruit, smoke, and fleshy stone fruit collide in this concentrated, mouth-watering wine from Nautilus. Unlike the expressions above, the smoky undertones found in this wine give it a savory push, which finishes long and strong thanks to the wine’s ample amounts of acidity. Bottom Line: Leave all of the “Bays” (Oyster, Cloudy, etc.) behind and stick with Nautilus’ Sauvignon Blanc. It’s way cheaper, tastier, and provides 1,000 times more quality for the price.