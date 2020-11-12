We’re not sure if travel-centric shows like Bravo’s Below Deck scratch the ever-growing itch we’ve had to see the world since COVID lockdowns began or just make it stronger. In truth, it’s a little bit of column A and a little of column B. Still, we’re happy we can at least live vicariously through the antics of the over-worked and (let’s be honest) over-partied stewards that make up the Below Deck crew. The latest season of the reality show premiered last Friday, with the crew setting sail for the Caribbean. To mark the occasion we’ve linked up with fan-beloved deckhand and travel influencer, Izzy Wouters, to ask where she’s headed once it’s officially safe to travel again. Izzy’s pick with every corner of the globe in play? Canterbury, New Zealand — the stand-in for Rohan, Edoras, Mount Sunday, and Helms Deep from the Lord of The Rings Trilogy. But if you nerds are thinking Izzy is a hardcore LotR-head… that’s not quite the reason. “I have commitment issues,” she says. “I like change, and I’m unlikely to visit the same place twice. But the Canterbury region in New Zealand is the one place that challenges that. I just want to return again, and again, and again. And before you ask, yes, I am biased because I was born there. But it’s so very justified.” Could there be a better guide to the diverse wonders of Canterbury than a hometown hero like Izzy? A hobbit, maybe. But if you can’t have Samwise lead you around, this is an excellent consolation.

Lake Tekapo

If you’re in the region and miss this you will never forgive yourself, and I will never forgive you. The turquoise glacial waters of Lake Tekapo originate in the Southern Alps. Flowing down through the braided river systems, they’re very chilly. If you’re game for a swim you’re in for either serious fripple action or shrinkage…or both. I couldn’t pick a season that is best to visit because they’re all magical in their own right. Springtime brings the bright and blooming Lupins that surround the lake. In autumn, the fiery red leaves and crisp mornings arrive. Winter blankets the shoreline and surrounding mountains with snow, so you’re basically in a real-life Christmas snow globe…but it’s not Christmas. Summer boasts warm breezes and the perfect climes for a cooling dip. I am also very partial to Lake Pukaki. Another, “if you miss you will not be forgiven.” Best Bar To Grab A Drink?