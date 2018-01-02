Exposure

Science is part of us all. It’s the search for truth in a hostile universe. Our desire to discover, explore, and understand the world within and around us is a universal goal and science is the toolkit. Below are some of the most intriguing science documentaries and series on subjects that range from the inner-workings of our brain to the birth of the universe. Enjoy!

Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World (2016)

Werner Herzog is at it again. He’s asking the big questions about the philosophical implications of scientific evolution via the internet. Herzog’s documentary dives deeply into the inception, birth, and proliferation of the information age and where we as humans are going next as our evolution is propelled by science, technology, and information.

The Most Unknown (2018)

Science is the pursuit of truth. The Most Unknown takes a trip with nine scientists as they do their job. It sounds basic. In that basic idea is brilliance. The film is a eye-opening look at what science and the people behind experimentation and discovery are really doing and who they really are. This is the sort of film that’ll make you fall in love with science for the first time or reaffirm your love for the pursuit of discovery and, ultimately, truth.

Chasing Coral (2017)

Chasing Coral comes from the same team who brought us Chasing Ice. The documentary follows photographers, divers, oceanographers, and marine biologists around the world as they examine and try to save dying coral reefs. The crew examines how the human impact and climate change are killing off reefs at unprecedented rates worldwide and what the solutions are to save one of the great wonders of planet Earth.

Into The Inferno (2016)

Werner Herzog takes us into an erupting volcano as volcanologists risk their lives so we can better understand what makes volcanoes tick and how they affect all. That access, paired with the poetry of Herzog’s narration and the power of the arresting visuals (with the assist of an outstanding synth soundtrack) make this a singular treasure.

The Story Of Maths (2008, 1 season)

Math is a tool that we use to decipher the mysteries of science and life. This BBC series, presented by Professor Marcus du Sautoy, covers the whole subject from Pythagoras to modern day problems that have yet to be solved. It’s an exhaustive and engaging look into what numbers mean to all of us.



Brain Games (2011, 4 seasons)

Take a deep dive into how our brains deal with stress, addiction, competition, food, trust, and language (among others) in this series. It’s a head-scratching and enlightening journey into ourselves that should give you a greater appreciation for the supercomputer capacity of our own minds.

The Inexplicable Universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson (2012)

If you loved Cosmos and wanted more, then this is the show for you. The Inexplicable Universe is kinda like a warm-up round for all things you wanted to know about the universe, astrophysics, regular physics, and our solar system. The show’s production looks a little dated now, especially compared to its followup, but it still imparts mind-blowing information that matters to all of us.



The Mars Generation(2017)

Humans will go to Mars. It feels like destiny at this point. The Mars Generation takes a candid look at the science and big-thinkers behind our desire to explore the red planet and then juxtaposes that with the young people working tirelessly to be the generation that actually gets to put their boot print on the planet. This film is enthusiasm meets dreams. It’s science meets reality. It’s an inspirational look at what we, as humans, can achieve when we work towards a single goal.