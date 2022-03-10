Scotch whisky might be the most intimidating segment of whisky there is. It comes from far away, it’s more expensive, and it has its own lingo. There are “blended whiskies,” “blended malts,” “single malts,” and “single grain” whiskies all with different vintages, age statements, and editions. And just like that, we’re in the weeds. That all becomes especially apparent when you walk into a whisky joint and spot a sea of bottles stacked behind the bar. Where to start? Are blends bad? Should you go with “Any Glen”? We’re here to help you navigate the whole scene. First, check out our rankings and blind tastings for some guidance. Next, scroll down to see what a few well-known bartenders suggest at their bars when drinkers are overwhelmed. It’s a good list that may lead to your new favorite pour. Bunnahabhain 18 Andrew Guerin, bartender at Bourbon O Bar in New Orleans ABV: 43% Average Price: $190 Why This Whisky? My pick is Bunnahabhain 18. The complexity leads to finding new flavors in every pour. The smoke never overpowers the malts. The caramel sweetness pokes through in harmony with some subtle baking spice notes. And I’ll be damned if it doesn’t warm you up a bit, too.

The Glenlivet 12 Heather Buelna, head bartender at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay in San Diego ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 Why This Whisky? Single malt scotch can really run the gamut in flavors, smokiness, and peaty qualities. We always lean toward The Glenlivet 12 as a great entry to single malts. It introduces many of the qualities that single malts are known for without being too in your face with any of them. Plus, it has a nice price point. Some of these scotches can get very expensive. Port Charlotte 10 Evan Hosaka, lead bartender at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar in Las Vegas ABV: 50% Average Price: $77 Why This Whisky? Port Charlotte Heavily Peated 10-year Islay Single Malt by Bruichladdich is one I always suggest for peat fans. It’s my favorite for a cold winter or early spring night because of the warm smokiness, malt sweetness, and the hints of varied fruits that sneak up on the palate. Oban 14 Joshua Scheid, beverage manager at REX at The Royal in Philadelphia ABV: 43% Average Price: $80 Why This Whisky? I’m really into Oban 14 Year and I love to have guests try it. I love a nice smoky scotch, and this one is backed up with nice hints of spice and sweet fruits that make it super luxurious.

The Dalmore Cigar Malt Mariza Sabino, general manager at Dirty Habit in San Francisco ABV: 44% Average Price: $190 Why This Whisky? The Dalmore Cigar Malt Reserve is my recommendation. Every so often, I enjoy a mild cigar and the Cigar Malt is built for it. There’s a gentle sort of warm spice, like a bit of nutmeg and vanilla, under a mid-palette of honey and cedar. It makes me think of a warm room, on a cold winter’s night, by a fireplace with a heady cigar and a great single malt, listening to Etta James. Even if you’re not a smoker, guests can appreciate the nuanced, rich flavors. Aberlour A’Bunadh Subhash Sankar, head mixologist at Alaia Belize in San Pedro Town, Belize ABV: 60-65% Average Price: $115 Why This Whisky? There’s a reason this whisky is a favorite of drinkers and bartenders alike. This cask strength (around 120 proof) single malt scotch is aged completely in Oloroso sherry casks from Spain. The result is a surprisingly sweet and bold whisky with notes of sticky toffee pudding, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon, candied orange peels, ginger, and dried cherries. It’s warming, sweet, and highly memorable. The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Charles Bement, sommelier and beverage director of B. Hospitality in Chicago ABV: 43% Average Price: $75 Why This Whisky? Balvenie Double Wood 12 Year is an expression I always suggest. This scotch has great notes of honey and vanilla that make it a very comfortable sipping whisky. Slightly more ‘oomph’ than something like The Macallan but not super peaty like Laphroaig and Lagavulin. Lagavulin 16 Aaron Ramirez, lead bartender at Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles ABV: 43% Average Price: $80 Why This Whisky? Lagavulin 16 is a whisky I always mention to fans of smoky whisky who aren’t sure what to drink. It’s the perfect scotch to drink on a cold winter or early spring night. The peaty flavor is full-bodied and very intimidating. With notes of tobacco, vanilla, and sherry spice. It’s sure to warm you up even in sub-zero temperatures. Bowmore 15 Samantha Seltzer, beverage and service manager at Royal Boucherie in Philadelphia ABV: 43% Average Price: $85 Why This Whisky? Bowmore 15 is one of my go-to recommendations. Matured first in bourbon barrels then Oloroso sherry casks, this Scotch whisky is rich and warming with supple notes of caramel, toffee, dark cherry, and classic Bowmore smoke. What’s not to love?