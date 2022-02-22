10. Jura Seven Wood ABV: 42% Average Price: $79 The Whisky: This whisky from the Isle of Jura is a one-of-a-kind whiskies that highlights both expert barrel work and blending. The juice is aged in ex-bourbon for an undisclosed amount of years. The whisky is then re-casked in seven barrels: first-fill ex-bourbon from the U.S. and Vosges, Bertranges, Jupilles, Allier, Tronçais, and Limousin barrels from France. The ripple here is that all of those French barrels were new (never held wine) when the whisky went in. Tasting Notes: This is shockingly un-woody. Instead, you get a burnt coffee note next to a dark chocolate bar cut with candied ginger and, maybe, a hint of strawberry. Black licorice arrives with a note of burnt orange peels and grilled peaches with a drop of honey next to a wisp of beach campfire smoke. The end lingers for just the right amount of time as the distant smoke fades, leaving a hint of sea spray, cacao, and burnt fruit. Bottom Line: If you can get your hands on anything from Jura, do it. If you’re uncertain of where to start, start with this nuanced and approachable whisky. The smoke is so far in the background, that it won’t scare you off the subtler fruits, spices, and sweetness at play. 9. Glenfiddich IPA Cask ABV: 43% Average Price: $70 The Whisky: This expression from Speyside’s Glenfiddich takes the idea of a beer cask finishing up a notch. The juice is aged in IPA casks that aged a brew made specifically to meld with this whisky. The result is a whisky that brings a sense of beer along for the ride. Tasting Notes: The nose is a full-on orchard with pears and apples hanging heavy from tree limbs next to florals just reminiscent of hops. There is orange zest and vanilla vibes to the body of the sip that eventually leans into the bright florals, with more pear and apple and a touch of bouquet garni (parsley, thyme, sage). The fruits sweeten as the florals dry on the short but distinct finish. Bottom Line: This is just an easy-drinking whisky that has a nice, herbal edge. It’s not quite “hops,” but it’s definitely something green and fresh that transfers into the whisky and it really helps amp up the flavor profile.

8. Chivas Regal 18 ABV: 40% Average Price: $79 The Whisky: Chivas 18 is the brand’s signature high-end blend. The juice is built around a specially made Strathisla 18 single malt. That juice is supported by 20 other single malts from around Scotland with various casking processes. Tasting Notes: Imagine a bar of bespoke dark chocolate from a really fancy-schmancy shop that’s been bespeckled with dried berries — blackberry, blueberry, raspberry — on the nose, plus a rich and very buttery toffee that draws you in closer. The palate holds onto that chocolate bar while adding in dry rose pedals with a slight singe, creating a whisper of sweet and fragrant smoke. The end builds on that floral and bitter chocolate note as it very slowly fades away while warming your soul. Bottom Line: This is a damn-fine dram of blended whisky. This really is the classic “on the rocks scotch” that you’ve already been looking for. It’s that fine and drinkable while still carrying deep flavor notes. 7. Old Pulteney Huddart ABV: 46% Average Price: $71 The Whisky: This peated malt ups the ante on the peatiness. The limited-edition juice is first aged in ex-bourbon barrels. That whisky is then transferred to second-fill bourbon barrels that are aged heavily peated whisky for a finishing maturation. Tasting Notes: The whisky’s nose sort of feels like someone dumped a handful of vanilla bean husks on a backyard campfire and then handed you an apple pie brimming with brown sugar, cinnamon, and drizzled with salted caramel. The taste keeps that pie filling vibe but the fruit mellows more towards a stonefruit as a hint of sea spray arrives on the back end of the smokiness. The finish really takes its time and leads you towards singed, dry moss and a final note of floral honey sweetness. Bottom Line: This is smoky, sure. But it’s so much more than that with those stewed and spicy orchard fruits, sea spray, and earthy notes. It’s complex, a great sipper on the rocks, and definitely a good addition to any bar cart.

6. Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve ABV: 40% Average Price: $79 The Whisky: This no-age-statement blend leans into that signature Walker marriage of Highland and Speyside whiskies with a small dose of Western Scottish juice for good measure. The lion’s share of the whisky involved in this bottle is Clynelish, a Highland whisky that adds a dash of fruity peat to the mix. Tasting Notes: Honey and oak greet you with a distant fruity nature and a little warmth. The fruit kicks up on the palate and becomes slightly tropical as a counterpoint of rich vanilla creaminess arrives. The end is subtle and long with the fruit and honey standing tall against a very distant echo of earthy peat. Bottom Line: This is an easy-going whisky that works just as well in a cocktail as it does on the rocks. If you’re looking for something that you don’t have to overthink while still enjoying, this is it. 5. Glendronach 15 Revival ABV: 46% Average Price: $110 The Whisky: This Highland malt has made a roaring comeback (the expression went on hiatus from 2015 to 2018). Revival 15 takes its sherried nature very seriously. The juice is aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks for 15 long years. Those casks are married and this whisky is brought down to a very easy-drinking 92 proof with that soft Highland water. Tasting Notes: Dark berry brambles with tart and sweet fruit, stems, thorns, and even a little black dirt draw you in on the nose with a hint of walnut shell and cherry pie. The palate is a creamy-yet-bitter dark chocolate orange that leads towards a semi-savory fig countered by ripe apricot. The chocolate comes back with cinnamon spice and more dark berries and walnut on the end. Bottom Line: This is where we’re getting into the “more, please” section of whiskies. This whisky is goddamn delightful while layering in plenty to enjoy in the flavor department. But it never feels overwhelming, just warming and nice. Add a rock and really take your time enjoying this one.

4. Glenmorangie Nectar D’Or ABV: 46% Average Price: $79 The Whisky: This dram from Glenmorangie is a much-loved Highland malt. The juice is matured in ex-bourbon barrels for an undisclosed number of years. The whisky is then transferred to French Sauternes barrels which held sweet dessert wines where it spends two more years finishing. Tasting Notes: This has that classic “shortbread cut with lemon and vanilla” vibe that makes some single malts so approachable. The sip has a buttery toffee nature that’s layered with subtle oak, mild brown spices, and more fruits tied into a creamy pudding body. The spice then leans a little towards ginger with that buttery shortbread as it slowly fades out. Bottom Line: This is pretty much the quintessential sweet Scotch whisky. It’s equal parts bold and subtle, sweet and spicy, soft and engaging. It’s hard to argue with any part of this whisky. Pour one and enjoy. 3. Oban Little Bay ABV: 43% Average Price: $70 The Whisky: This expression from the tiny-yet-legendary Oban distillery is a highwater mark in whisky-making. The single malt is a blend of whisky matured in American and European oak barrels touched by sherry. The juice is then batched and instead of being vatted in a big tun, it’s re-barreled in small-format barrels for a final maturation before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: You’re greeted with a spicy, fruity, and nutty Christmas cake next to bright pops of red berries, pear, and apricot. The candied orange from the holiday cake rises to the surface on the taste, next to ripe pears and the feel and taste of salted dark chocolate just touched by mint. The finish is slow and so mild with that salted chocolate vibe carrying on towards a final touch of that holiday cake, used black tea, smoked honey, and dry figs. Bottom Line: You’d be forgiven for not noticing that this is a peated malt. This is a beautifully deeply hewn whisky that’s so lush and engaging. You don’t really need a rock or drop of water to enjoy it, but it will help this really bloom in the glass.