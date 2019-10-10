The Best Small Batch Whiskeys To Sip Right Now

Small batch whiskey is a broad category. The designation of “small batch” doesn’t have any strict federal regulations like, say, bourbon or Tennessee whiskey. There’s no minimum or maximum number of barrels involved in a blend of whiskey that denotes exactly what “small” is.

Theoretically, any American whiskey that reflects a blend of anything from two barrels to 100 (or far more) can be called “small batch.” Still, the point here is that the master distillers and blenders work tirelessly to find the best barrels on hand to make something greater than their individual parts. It’s a name that denotes prestige and extra care. It also hints at a certain level of unique nuance in each bottling.

The ten bottles of whiskey below are some of our favorite small-batch whiskeys on the market right now. Most of these bottles should be fairly easy to track down. Some will take a little more time to find at specialty shops or even demand trips to the distillery. Either way, you’ll be drinking some fine whiskey when you do manage to snag one of these expressions.