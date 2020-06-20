Father’s Day is almost here. Like any holiday, it’s going to mean something different to everyone. If you’ve got a good relationship with your dad/ father figure, consider yourself lucky. Bask in that feeling of appreciation for a second. Consider a call, a card, or maybe a gift. And if you’re going the gift route, ponder a bottle of whiskey. Small batch whiskey, in specific. Why small batch? Katie Nierling, general manager at Ska Street Brewstillery in Boulder, Colorado, sums it up pretty well. “Small batch whiskey is a treasure,” she says. “It highlights the nuance of place and the talents of the distiller. Our dads are special people, shepherding us while we are young and then letting us grow to be individuals on our own. You could say the same for small-batch whiskey — watched closely and tenderly year after year in the barrel, then carefully selected and sent out into the world.” If you’re looking to give the father figure in your life a bottle of small batch whiskey, you don’t want to grab the first one you see. You want quality. That’s why it’s always best to ask the experts. Here’s what a few of our favorite bartenders deemed the most gift-worthy small batch whiskeys for Father’s Day.