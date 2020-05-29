Prep For Summer With These Bartender-Approved Easy Drinking Bourbons

It’s official: we’re making this a whiskey summer. Home or on a microadventure (always socially distanced), we’re going to keep sipping whiskeys, whiskies, bourbons, and the like this season. Sure, we’ll still enjoy our gins, rums, tequilas, and vodkas — those more traditional summer spirits will get plenty of love — but summer ’20 is going to feature more than a few whiskey drams. With everything going on in the world we need it. When we do drink whiskey around these parts, you’ll notice that it’s often bourbon. This sweet, corn-based whiskey is the perfect sipper (or mixer) for the hot summer months. Just ask Tommy Tardie, founder and owner of The Flatiron Room in New York City. “Bourbon is the whiskey I lean on this time of year,” he says. “You get the sweetness from the corn combined with the caramel, vanilla, and brown sugar flavors from the oak barrel.” The qualities Tardie identifies make bourbon the perfect base for summery drinks like the whiskey sour, the whiskey highball, and the mint julep. They also make it a smooth dram straight up or with ice. Which begs the question — which bourbons should we pour while the sun is beating down? To help answer that, we’ve enlisted the help of some of our favorite bartenders.