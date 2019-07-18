The Best Smoky Whiskeys, According To Bartenders

iStockphoto

If you’re new to the world of whiskey (or whisky), you definitely need to work your way up to smoky whiskeys. Exactly like the name implies, these are whiskeys that, on top of the malty, aged flavors you know and love, also have a hit (or a gut punch) of smoke. Smoky whiskeys are made all over the world — from Texas to Japan — but the most well-known versions are made with peat-smoke on the Scottish island of Islay.

This tiny, sheep-filled island is where you’ll find the likes of Lagavulin, Ardbeg, Bowmore, and Laphroaig. They are an acquired taste, to say the least. Novice whiskey drinkers might find them to be overpowering, on par with gulping down a glass of campfire smoke, but fans enjoy the way these smoky flavors mingle with the various spices and notes that come from barrel-aging.

Since enjoying a glass of whiskey around a fire is everything we love about summer, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to smoky whiskeys.

Kilchoman Sanaig

Jack Galobich bartender of The Gage in Chicago

If by “smoky” we mean peaty, then I love Islay Scotch. Laphroaig and Ardbeg are very good as far as flavor and value are concerned but Kilchoman is perhaps my favorite producer at the moment. Their sherry aged Sanaig possess some nice rich fruitiness to balance out its peat and their flagship Machir Bay has some of those sweet butterscotch notes that I enjoy so much.