Bartenders Tell Us The Best Sparkling Wines For Your Brunch Mimosa

In the brunch cocktail hierarchy, it’s hard to dethrone the Bloody Mary. This zesty, tomato-and-vodka-fueled drink is the perfect way to start your day and offers a savory balance to an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. If tomato-based drinks aren’t your thing, you’re likely to go for the second most popular breakfast cocktail: the mimosa.

This simple sparkling wine and orange juice cocktail rarely gets the respect it deserves. It’s tasty, refreshing, and has at least a little vitamin C. More importantly, it’s quite often bottomless. When’s the last time your brunch spot offered endless Bloody Marys?

This week we finally give the mimosa love on a non-Sunday Funday. Thursday, May 16th is National Mimosa Day — a solid excuse for you to call in late and show up buzzed. In honor of the very important holiday (will banks be closed? stores?), we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite sparkling wines to mix into mimosas. They gave us some spectacular choices, including Champagne, prosecco, and even cava.

Moet & Chandon Imperial

Moet & Chandon

Cody Goldstein, bartender at The Flying Cock in New York City

My favorite champagne for a mimosa would have to be a tie between Moet & Chandon Imperial and Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut. I think it’s totally worth getting premium champagne for your mimosa if you want to do it right. Add in some freshly squeezed orange juice, and you can avoid getting those ‘bubble hangovers.’ Both of these champagnes are dry, which compliments the sweetness and tartness of the orange juice.

If you really want to turn it up a notch, find seasonal oranges such as sumos, blood oranges and tangerines for an added variation on the typical Mimosa.