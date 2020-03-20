It’s not even a figure of speech. Spring literally came early this year. Instead of falling on March 21st like usual, the thawing season officially began on March 19th. Of course, for many of us, it doesn’t feel like spring. We’re stuck in our homes, attempting to stave off coronavirus and flatten the curve.

Spring is typically a time of rejuvenation, rebirth, and refreshing, crisp beers. In 2020, it’s the season of social distancing and quarantine.

One bright spot is that many liquor stores, grocers, and delivery brands like Drizly are staying open, so you don’t have to leave the comfort of home to score a few brews. Sip a pint, catch up on Netflix, and watch the seasons change out your window while longing for human contact.

Patrick Dennis, bar director at Solé in Miami, goes for an easy-drinking beer when winter turns to spring (even in these strange times).

“Lagunitas IPA is my go-to,” he says. “It’s hoppy and slightly bitter, yet approachable and easy to find. Happy and hoppy, that’s what we all need right now.”

We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one beer they’re looking forward to this spring. Even if they’re drinking it on their couch instead of at a bar or brewery.