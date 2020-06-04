The Best Summer Beers To Chase Down This June

Summer officially arrives this month. Usually, this would mark the beginning of a season of travel, backyard BBQs with the crew, and long weekends in beer gardens at our favorite breweries. The way 2020 is unfolding, it’s hard to know how this summer (or year) will play out at all, but the key phrase is “scaled down.” Expect everything to be socially distanced and a whole lot more mellow. Like so many industries in the COVID-era, the craft beer community is struggling right now. These businesses, usually such cornerstones of their cities and gathering places for local residents, are in grave danger. Any support you can offer to your local brewery makes a difference right now. You’ll be supporting your neighbors who work on brewery floors, drive delivery trucks, stock grocery coolers, and fill growlers in taprooms. Plus you’ll get some great beer out of the deal. Hopefully, the eight beers we’re calling out this month will pique your interest and inspire you to explore exciting expressions made near you. The picks below are regional craft beer releases from breweries that we vouch for (we weren’t able to taste them all this month because of the continued pandemic, so we’re offering tasting notes from the brewers where necessary). Each one has something unique to say as Summer 2020 nears. Related: The ‘Beer Influencers’ You Should Be Following On Instagram