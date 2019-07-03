Three Food Writers Battle To Grill The Perfect 4th Of July Dish

Getty Image

We’re overdue for a cooking battle. Like way overdue. Not for a lack of trying, though. Your beloved food-burning/ friend-burning writer/chefs have actually been hanging out in person more than ever. We’ve cooked live twice in recent months, gotten together to screentest for a TV show based on this very concept, and even called a temporary truce to host an Uproxx Extended Family Barbecue.

I sh*t you not: Vince and Zach both complimented my plating of teriyaki ribs with toasted sesame seeds and cut chives. There was nary a comment about my profound and deep love of herbs to be heard.

Before I digress any further, let me just say that after three years of cooking challenges, we’ve realized what our favorite element is: all of you. The jokes, the microfictions, the thoughtful commentary-blended-with-deep-cuts-about-our-parentage — that’s what makes this series so much fun.

So bring it for this entry, in honor of the 4th of July. Or… at the very least… in honor of the fact that you can get away with a lot of time-wasting at work today. As in recent months, we’ve included a few guest roasters to help put you in the burning spirit.

— Steve Bramucci, Editorial Director, Uproxx Life

BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve

Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve

Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach

Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Nacho Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Burger Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve

Breakfast Burrito Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Fried Noodle Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince

Fried Chicken Sandwich Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach

Christmas Dessert Showdown Rematch: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

Italian Comfort Food Showdown: 1) Steve 2) (tie) Zach & Vince

Date Night Showdown Part II: 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve

Party Food Showdown: 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince

CURRENT SCORE:

We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:

ZACH: 34

VINCE: 32

STEVE: 27