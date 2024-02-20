10. Nosotros — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: Nosotros is produced at one of the more crowded distilleries, NOM 1438, Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, and uses a mix of lowland and highland agave, giving it a nice mix of fruity, earthy and herbaceous flavors. The tequila has taken home Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits competition. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright green grass on the nose. There is a warm quality to this tequila that singes the nostrils a bit. Palate: Celery and asparagus dominate with a hint of cool mint and herbs. Finish: Surprisingly floral cut with a bit of citrus The Bottom Line: Very green-tasting and herbaceous but it lacks a kick. That’s a winner for a lot of shot-takers but we like a little more punch.

9. Casamigos — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: Tequila snobs are going to get all worked up I’m including this one and I get it. Casamigos is a celebrity tequila (even though Clooney and Gerber sold it 7 years ago) and isn’t additive-free, making it supremely smooth and easy to drink, and, well, that’s exactly why I’m including it. When you’re taking shots you want a smooth experience, something that isn’t going to burn your throat and ideally something that will taste pleasing to the palate. Casamigos gives you that. It’s a people-pleaser tequila, it’s not for the tequila snob, it’s for the casual drinker.

.

Tasting Notes: Nose: The vanilla is present right on the nose but it’s mixed with a lot of earthiness as well, giving it a nice balance. I’m getting earth, fresh cut grass, roasted agave, and rich vanilla. Palate: On the palate, Casamigos leans vegetal and green with some hints of asparagus, and bright citrus. Those notes are counterbalanced by black pepper notes which give this tequila a subtle burn. Finish: Black pepper on the finish and those famous vanilla notes. The Bottom Line: Casamigos is one of the best-selling tequila brands in the world, and that’s not because of Clooney. It’s because this tequila is easy to drink. A real people pleaser and a perfect tequila for taking shots.

8. Don Julio — Tequila Blanco ABV:

Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: This of Don Julio as a leveled-up version of Casamigos. It has that sweet people-pleasing character but is a bit more complex in its flavor profile. This tequila is made from agave cooked in stone brick ovens, is roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel tanks at NOM 1449. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm and inviting roasted agave and vanilla. A deep breath will reveal notes of cinnamon. Palate: Lush chocolate with a bit of spice, soft green tea bitterness, and crisp green pepper. Finish: A lot of pepper on the finish, a mix of celery and citrus. There is a juicy quality to this that brings you in for more. The Bottom Line: Easy drinkability with a bit of spice and sweetness.

7. Tres Agaves — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $27.99 The Tequila: Tres Agaves is seriously overlooked, and I sort of get it. It doesn’t have the most beautiful label design, and at under $30 it could be easy to write this tequila off before you even try it. That would be a mistake, as this is a fantastic tequila in this price range. This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1614, Tequilera Tap, using agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave. Once cooked the juices are extracted via a roller mill and bottled right after distillation. Tasting Notes: Nose: A two-note hit of zesty orange peel and roasted agave. Palate: Bright citrus with juicy pear flavors and a twist of sweet carmelized agave. Finish: A nice subtle peppery burn. Not enough to be considered harsh but strong enough to feel. The Bottom Line: An affordable additive-free tequila that is heavy on the agave character.

6. Arette — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $26.99 The Tequila: Of all the tequilas in this ranking, Arette is the one I have the least experience drinking (I only got my hands on a bottle last month) but it continues to impress. Arette is an additive-free tequila produced at NOM 1107, Tequila Arette de Jalisco, and is made from agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, is roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel pots with copper coils.

Tasting Notes: Nose: A wet earthy quality leads the way before blooming into warm and comforting agave notes. Palate: A bit salty with a mix of citrus and vegetal flavors. There is a very natural quality to this tequila with a nice green grass and wet soil flavor. Finish: Spicy, earthy and dry. The Bottom Line: A surprisingly natural-tasting agave-forward blanco tequila in this price range. It doesn’t have a whole lot of depth, but everything here is pleasing. That’s the “shots” sweet spot. 5. El Tequileño — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $25.99

The Tequila: Tasting Notes: Of all the expressions in the El Tequileño roster, the blanco would be my last choice. Not because it’s not good, but rather because I find it less complex and interesting than the repo or añejo. This makes it a great for shots. El Tequileño is the only brand in production at NOM 1108, Jorge Salles Cuervo y Sucesores. The agave is cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, fermented in a cement tank, twice distilled, and bottled completely additive-free. Nose: Roasted agave and citrus with just a bit of nostril-burning ethanol. Palate: A nice juicy orange character mixed with caramelized agave and a hint of baking spices. Finish: Smooth with a touch of vanilla and a strong burn. The Bottom Line: A mix of naturally sweet flavors and some burn. 4. Cimarron — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $30.49

The Tequila For under $30, you’re getting a lot out of Cimarron’s reposado. This bottle is additive-free and made using estate-grown agave that is slow-cooked in an autoclave, roller mill extracted, and rested for three to six months in American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Spicy cinnamon, roasted agave, and just a bit of oak. There is a very mellow and pleasing quality to this inviting tequila. Palate: The smell translates directly to the palate. Agave and cinnamon dominate with some caramel notes, a bit of brown sugar molasses, and some of that barrel. Finish: Floral with a mix of vanilla and dry oak. The Bottom Line: Cimarron punches way above its weight. An affordable additive-free mellow reposado.

3. Suerte — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35.99 The Tequila: Suerte is produced at NOM 1530, Tequilera Simbolo, where it is the only brand in production. The agave is harvested from a single estate and cooked low and slow in stone ovens before being extracted via a tahona, fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks, and aged in American ex-bourbon barrels for seven months to reach the repo state. Tasting Notes: Nose: The oak character wafts from the glass backed with caramelized agave and butterscotch candies. Palate: A strong emphasis on the caramel here backed with agave, some citrus, cinnamon, and a hint of earthy cracked black pepper. Finish: Agave and oak, it echoes the nose surprisingly well with a slightly syrupy mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: This tequila leans sweet and spicy (think baking spices, not chili) but still has a prominent agave flavor.

2. Tapatio — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $34.99 The Tequila: Just before we take a deeper dive into Tapatio I want to say that this tequila came neck and neck with our number one choice. I consider them tied, and could’ve gone back and forth about which deserves the top spot but I’m putting my foot down and saying Tapatio comes in second because it has a licorice quality to it that I’m not completely into. Produced at NOM 1129, La Alteña, Tapatio’s blanco is made from agave that is harvested at peak maturity and slow-cooked in masonry ovens. The juice is roller mill extracted and fermented in open-air wood vats for 72-96 hours before being distilled in copper pots. Tapatio is completely additive-free.

Tasting Notes: Nose: The usual suspects are here: roasted agave and a hint of citrus, but those aromas are joined by a bit of wet grass and a twist of juicy key lime. Palate: A bouquet of citrus notes, tang from tangerine, a bit of bitterness from grapefruit, and a juicy quality ala orange joined with the slightest hint of licorice. Finish: Black pepper that lives on the palate long after you’ve swallowed. If you like a flavor that sticks around, Tapatio is going to give that to you. The Bottom Line: A lot of flavor and character to latch on to here, even while shooting. Surprisingly complex flavors that you don’t even have to savor to appreciate. 1. Tequila Ocho — Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $34.99