15. La Historia de Nosotros — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $38.99 The Tequila: Nosotros hails from NOM 1438, Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, which produces over 176 other brands. That’s a lot of different tequila brands, and while normally that would immediately raise red flags for us — Nosotros undeniably tastes great. The tequila is made from a mix of lowland and highland agave cooked in stone brick ovens and roller mill extracted. It’s then loaded into French oak casks and rested for 11 months, resulting in a mellow and smooth repo.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm and grassy with a hint of leather and barrel. Palate: Way fruitier than the smell would suggest with a black pepper bite hovering over rich roasted flavors. Finish: Lots of oak character with some dark cherry notes. The Bottom Line: For its price, this bottle has lots of character. A great option for mixing into a cocktail. 14. Hijole! — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $40.99

The Tequila: If you’ve been to see the Meets, the Broncos, the Spurs, the Silver Knights or the New Jersey Devils, you’ve probably become acquainted with Hijole! While my instincts led me to assume sports stadium tequila was going to be bad, I was impressed by this bottle. Hijole comes from NOM 1614, Tequilera Tap, and has scored Double Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits competition. The blanco is made using agave harvested at six years maturity and cooked for 24 hours before being roller mill extracted and fermented in stainless steel tanks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave with gentle hints of vanilla and floral honey. A great aroma on this one. Palate: You get more of a sense of that vanilla flavor on the palate accented with notes of coconut and tropical fruits. Finish: An interesting almond and tobacco leaf finish that keeps it from coming across as too sweet. The Bottom Line: It has a good sippable flavor but I prefer this one in cocktails. It has a sweet and tropical vibe with just the right amount of earthy bitterness to keep it from coming across too artificial.

13. La Caza — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $50.99 The Tequila: La Caza was founded in Austin Texas and is the only brand I can think of that makes a point of fermenting its agave for one hundred hours to the sounds of classical music. Does that make a difference? We doubt it. Hard. But it’s pretty great tequila so we won’t roast the brand too hard for being gimmicky. The agave here is crafted in Jalisco at NOM 1414 where the agave is cooked in stone brick ovens, roller mill extracted and fermented in open-air stainless steel thanks with champagne yeast.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave, dusty citrus characteristics and a hint of crushed black pepper. Palate: Stron gon the black pepper with a spicy kick to it, a green vegetal body, and a delicate hint of jasmine. Finish: Buttery smooth with minimal burn. The Bottom Line: Bright and peppery. An interesting tequila to sip and a great candidate for cocktails. 12. Volcan de mi Tierra — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $70.99

The Tequila: On my initial tasting of this bottle, I was a bit harsh on it. That’s because my first exposure to the brand was its excellent XA blend but the more I’ve sat with this bottle over the year, the more I’ve grown to love it for its focused flavor. Even more than the XA. Volcan’s Reposado is produced at NOM 1523, Agrotequilera de Jalisco, and is made with agave harvested from the volcanic soil of Tequila Valley, cooked in stone and brick ovens, tahona extracted, and fermented in wood tanks with champagne yeast before being roasted for 135 days in oak and cognac casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm and rich notes of honey with a hint of roasted agave. Palate: Juicy apricot and plum notes create an interesting fruity character here with a twist of citrus and a strong oakiness. Finish: A mix of dark berries and vanilla, with a smooth oak finish that is a joy to savor. The Bottom Line: A wonderful bouquet of fruity and dessert flavors.

11. Tepozán — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $42.99 The Tequila: Hands down one of the best tequilas for under $50, Tepozán is a small batch tequila produced at NOM 1584, Tequila El Tepozan, made from estate-grown agave harvested at peak maturity. The tequila is made with filtered volcanic well water, additive-free, and fermented with natural yeast. The bottle is finished with a thick wax seal and features a pretty minimalist design.

Tasting Notes: Nose: A strong earthy dustiness dominates with hints of roasted agave. Palate: You’ll get a nice spicy kick here at first taste offset with cooked agave, minerality, and some black pepper. Finish: Bright and vegetal. A bit astringent, almost bourbon-like, but not nearly as sweet or oaky. The Bottom Line: A pure-tasting blanco with a strong spicy kick. 10. G4 — Tequila Blanco 108 ABV: 54% Average Price: $64.99

The Tequila: G4 is one of the best additive-free tequila brands out there right now and while I was going to highlight the brand’s blanco for this list, I opted instead for the rarer 108-proof version, which offers a slap in the face of bright agave forward flavor. It’s a bit harder to find, but if you can manage, it’s worth it! The tequila is produced at NOM 1579, Destileria El Pandillo, with agave that is cooked for 22 hours in stone brick ovens. It is then crushed with a metal tahona, finished with natural spring and rainwater, and twice distilled in copper ports. Tasting Notes: Nose: A lot of agave and minerality on the nose. There is a spikey quality to the aroma that makes the eyes water with big whiffs. Palate: An intense agave-forward flavor with a rush of juicy citrus flavors and some rind zest. Finish: Nutty and dry. It burns the chest but in the best way. The Bottom Line: A strong and intense agave-forward tequila. It’s bright, dusty, spikey, additive-free tequila at its finest.

9. El Bandido Yankee — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $50.99 The Tequila: Made from agave harvested from the highlands of Jalisco and toasted in stone brick ovens, El Bandido Yankee is rested in American oak whiskey barrels in small batches. It is another additive-free brand and is produced at NOM 1107, Tequila el Viejito.

Tasting Notes: Nose: You get a strong sense of the oakiness at the nose with roasted agave, rich cherry and a bit of vanilla. Palate: A mix of dark fruit and caramel tones with a strong citrus zest and a hint of almond. Finish: A strong roasted character with some oak char and vanilla. The Bottom Line: A nice mix of dark fruit and dessert flavors. Truly a joy to sip. 8. TCapri — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $54.99

The Tequila: TCapri is a new brand to me, until this month I haven’t had any experience with this tequila and every time I pour a glass from this bottle, it continues to impress me. Produced at NOM 1584, Tequila El Tepozan, TCapri is certified additive-free by Tequilla Matchmaker. The agave is cooked in stone brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and distilled in stainless steel pots. The blanco is remarkably clean with a fresh grassy vibe. Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a black licorice vibe here lurking underneath layers of roasted agave. Palate: I’m getting some coconut character, a hint of black pepper, and juicy lemon. That licorice vibe from the nose is slightly present, but it’s leans a bit more minty rather than spicy. Finish: Warm cinnamon and herbal notes dominate the finish, with a dry mineral quality. The Bottom Line: An interesting blanco tequila with natural-tasting herbal and mint qualities.

7. Mijenta — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $61.99 The Tequila: As soon as I pitched this article I knew Mijenta was going to make the list, the hard part was deciding on which expression would earn the spot. I’m going with Mijenta, which is my favorite of the three. Produced at NOM 1412, Destiladora de Los Altos, this small batch tequila is aged for six months in American white oak, French oak, and French acacia casks, resulting in a smooth and flavorful tequila that still retains a nice mix of grassy characteristics underneath the mellow flavor.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla and honey with a floral quality to it that reminds me of fresh flowers. Palate: More honey on the palate with roasted agave and a hint of banana, followed by bright citrus, green grass, and bell pepper. Finish: A nice smooth finish with a spicky kick at the back end. The Bottom Line: From the way it looks in the glass to the way the flavors bounce off the palate, this tequila is a true joy to sip. 6. Tears of Llorona — Tequila Extra Añejo ABV: 43% Average Price: $272

The Tequila: I might be underrating this tequila slightly because I didn’t have access to my own bottle of this stuff, so I’ve only had the pleasure of tasting it a few times, but those handful of pours were enough for me to know this was one of the best tequilas of the year. The agave used here is harvested from the volcanic soil of the highlands of Jalisco and aged for five years in Scotch, sherry, and brandy barrels. The liquid has a thick whiskey-like vibe to it. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lots of chocolate and dessert flavors with some dark berry characteristics and some herbal notes. Palate: There is a lot of sweetness here in this wonderful mix of vanilla and winter spice flavors. Underneath that is a warm roasted agave base with a twist of citrus. Finish: Savory and deep, you get a lot of the barrel here with a smooth finish that is a joy to sip. The Bottom Line: Heavy on the dessert flavors, this is an añejo you’re going to want to savor and sip slowly.

5. LALO — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $42.99 The Tequila: Currently, LALO makes a single expression — tequila blanco, and the brand is damn good at it. It is my favorite blanco tequila on the market, and I’ve been turning friends and family on to the brand since I first tried it this year. The agave in this bottle is sourced from the Jalisco highlands and cooked in stone steam ovens for 20 to 32 hours before being rested for an additional 18 hours. LALO is a certified additive-free brand and has a bright and agave-forward flavor.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredibly bright with notes of warm citrus zest. It almost tickles the nose. Palate: Roasted agave and warm caramel tones dominate the flavor here before making way for a vegetal body with notes of grass and green bell pepper. Finish: A bright fruity finish with notes of orange peel ends your flavor journey. The Bottom Line: A wonderful complex and agave-forward blanco tequila. Our favorite blanco of the year. 4. Suerte — Blanco Still Strength ABV: 52% Average Price: $69.99

The Tequila: This stuff is no joke! Suerte’s Still Strength Blanco packs a big punch and strong flavors. The tequila is produced at NOM 1520, Tequilero Simbolo, where it is the only brand in production. The agave is cooked in stone and brick ovens for 52 hours, tahona extracted, fermented in open-air fermentation stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. There is no additional water added after distillation, giving this a strong 104 proof. It’s our favorite way to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit! Tasting Notes: Nose: Despite its high proof, there is a lot of gentleness here. The nose is dominated by lush notes of roasted agave with a strong citrus character and a sense of fresh-cut grass. Palate: Lots of black pepper with a strong vegetal vibe that morphs slowly into a cherry juiciness. Finish: Wet soil, grass, and tobacco leaves dominate the finish. There is a strong and distinct burn here, but it’s the type that brings you back for more. The Bottom Line: For fans of high-proof tequila with big and bold flavors, Suerte is one of this year’s best.

3. Cierto — Tequila Extra Añejo ABV: 40% Average Price: $279.99 The Tequila: Cierto is probably the most hyped brand in the tequila space right now and while hype is only occasionally justified, Cierto earns every bit of it. Since its release, this tequila has acquired over 800 awards from the likes of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, LA Invitation, and more. A certified additive-free tequila, this is one of the best extra añejos you’ll find in the tequila space right now. So if you love slow sipping and savoring, you’re going to find a lot to love here.

Tasting Notes: Nose: An intoxicating mix of chocolate tones, agave, leather, and oak. Palate: More chocolate on the palate. It’s rich and deep with a hint of caramel and a nice fruity complexity. Finish: Spicy and dry with a black pepper vibe. The Bottom Line: It’s f*cking pricey, but it’s worth every penny. A truly luxurious tequila with a deep, complex, fantastic flavor. 2. Valor — Tequila Blanco ABV: 42% Average Price: $114.99

The Tequila: Valor is another brand I was introduced to fairly recently, I’ve tried both the blanco and reposado expressions, both are great but if I had to suggest one I’m going with the blanco for its bright flavor and character. Produced at NOM 1599, Familia Landeros, Valor’s blanco tequila is additive-free and made from agave cooked in a low-pressure autoclave that is roller mill extracted, fermented in open-air fermentation tanks and twice distilled in a stainless steel pot. Tasting Notes: Nose: A medley of cooked agave, rosemary sage, and citrus, with a tiny hint of rainwater. Palate: Agave at the forefront with some orange citrus and salt and an earthy dustiness, like fresh crushed black peppercorns. Finish: Lots of citrus on the backend, with some green pepper, herbs, and a strong minerality. The Bottom Line: Lots of natural-tasting character here. You get a real sense of the earth drinking this stuff.

1. El Tesoro — Mundial Knob Creek 2023 Edition Añejo ABV: 40% Average Price: $169.99 The Tequila: I hate to list a hard-to-find and pricey bottle at the top of our list, but it is what it is, this is hands down the best tequila I had the pleasure of drinking this year. This tequila was overseen by master distiller Carle Camarena and is aged for 12 months in charred oak whiskey barrels from Knob Creek. Those barrels provide a palpable whiskey character that is a true pleasure to savor. If you love slow sipping a great pour, this is the tequila for you. Craft at its finest.