Distillery: Unknown Source (Canadian Brand)

Average Price: $75 The Tequila: You’re probably not going to find a bottle of this stuff south of the (Canadian) border. The juice is handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico and very little else has been released about the process or juice. Tasting Notes (from the brand): “Aroma: Youthful notes of pepper, hints of honey, citrus and herbs. Initial Taste: Sweet, creamy fresh agave and fruit, light citrus. Body: Citrus and pepper. Finish: Spiced lavender with a warm mouth feel.” Storywood Tequila Speyside 14 ABV: 40%

Distillery: La Cofradia, Tequila, Jalisco

Average Price: $26 The Tequila: Here we have Mexico and Scotland coming together to create a hell of a sip. This tequila asks what would the stuff taste like if aged in single malt whisky barrels instead of the usual old bourbon or Cognac barrels. Turns out that spending 14 months in a whisky cask is great for tequila. Tasting Notes: That oak comes through with a toasted edge and a hint of orchard fruit next to clear signs of roasted agave. Rich, fatty nuts with a smidge of salt accompany a sweet sense of whisky toffee as hints of spice marry the oakiness. The sip lingers with the toffee, spice, and roasted agave lasting the longest on the senses.