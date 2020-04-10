Bartender-Approved Tequilas To Drink Straight This Weekend

Historically speaking, tequila hasn’t really gotten the respect it deserves as a sipping spirit. Perhaps because of too many faded memories of brutal, cheap tequila shots taken with a wedge of lime. Or maybe because there are so many great mixed tequila drinks — from margaritas to palomas — that it’s easy to forget all the great sipping tequilas out there. That changes now. If you’ve never enjoyed a glass of tequila neat or on the rocks, you’re missing out on a complex, vegetal, flavorful experience. Just ask Kevin Moran, general manager at Seagar’s Prime in South Walton, Florida, who reps hard for Don Julio 1942. “1942 is 100% Agave and from Jalisco,” he says. “This añejo tequila is aged a minimum of two and a half years in oak, giving it a distinctive sweet vanilla character. No need for lime and salt thank you, this is a ‘sipping’ bottle.” If you don’t have any qualified sippers on hand, it’s time to order a few bottles for Easter weekend delivery. If you’re stumped on what to get, don’t worry — some of our favorite bartenders have your back.