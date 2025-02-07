The 20 Best Tequilas For Taking Shots With Your Friends, Ranked

Name a better alcohol for taking shots than tequila? Even if you don’t particularly like tequila (what’s wrong with you?), you probably make an exception when it comes to taking shots. There is just something magical about the way its bright and biting flavor hits your palate that makes it the ideal liquid for toasting to moments big or small. Vodka is too neutral, whiskey too premium and complex (and harsh when it’s cheap), gin too herbal, rum too sweet. Tequila hits the proper middle ground between nuanced, complex, and drinkable. It’s safe to assume that you’ve probably had a lot of awful shots of tequila, and if you say you don’t like tequila, that’s probably why! We’re here to let you know that it doesn’t have to be that way, and to hopefully convince you to join the tequila drinking club. Taking shots of tequila doesn’t have to be like taking shots of jet fuel, it doesn’t have to make you wince, and it doesn’t have to burn your esophagus, there are a lot of really great bottles out there that offer a more premium experience without breaking the bank. So we’re here to shout out the twenty best bottles of tequila for taking shots and toasting with your friends. Let’s drink! 20. Lunazul — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $17.99 The Tequila: A tequila made from hand-harvested agave, autoclave cooked, roller mill extracted, and made with deep well water for a palpable minerality and an agave forward flavor all for under $20? It almost sounds too good to be true! Lunazul is a great option for shots because it’s incredibly cheap. But unlike most tequilas sub $20, it doesn’t taste like pure chemicals. Tasting Notes:

Nose: Soft vanilla tones and roasted agave hover over a heavy alcohol base. Palate: A nice balance of vegetal notes, green bell pepper, and sour apple skins, with vanilla, earth, and a bit of white pepper. Finish: Very dry and peppery with a minty finish. The Bottom Line: Yes, there is a bit of harshness here, but there is also a whole lot of flavor, and you rarely get this much nuance from a tequila this cheap. 19. Espolòn — Tequila Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $21.99 The Tequila: Even if you’re merely a casual tequila drinker, you probably know about Espolòn. It’s a solid choice for the budget-minded, and if you’re looking for the brand’s best expression, let us point you in the direction of the reposado. Especially if you’re aiming for shots with a sort of mellow warm vibe. For this bottle, the agave is harvested at peak maturity, autoclave cooked, roller mill extracted, and twice distilled in a stainless pot with copper coil before being rested in American oak barrels for three months. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mellow and warm with a rich caramelized agave character. Palate: Juicy pineapple and crushed black pepper. The more natural notes are backed by a rich caramel character. Finish: Butter and oak, with a very pleasing finish. The Bottom Line: Zesty, tropical, and fruit-forward. Ideal for people who want their shots to take them on a bit of a journey. 18. Nosotros — Tequila Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35.59 The Tequila: A Double Gold winner at the famed San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Nosotros is a grassy and citrusy tequila for those who like their shots light and bright. The brand is produced at NOM 1438, Destiladora del Valle de Tequila, using a mix of lowland and highland agave, which gives the liquid a mix of fruity, earthy, and herbaceous flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright green grass on the nose. There is a warm quality to this tequila that singes the nostrils a bit. Palate: Celery and asparagus dominate with a hint of cool mint and herbs. Finish: Surprisingly floral cut with a bit of citrus. The Bottom Line: Green tasting and herbaceous. If you like your tequila grassy and bright, Nosotros is for you. 17. Corazón — Single Estate Tequila Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $22.29 The Tequila: Complex, fruity, with just a hint of spice! Corazón’s Single Estate might not have the deep complexity of a more high-end bottle from the same brand, but it does pack a surprising amount of nuance, which is always appreciated when it comes to knocking back shots. For that stats nerds: this bottle is produced at NOM 1103, Tequila San Matias de Jalisco, using agave cooked low and slow in stone ovens. Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a distinct fruity character here, I’m getting juicy pineapple and a mix of citrus. Palate: That tropical fruit quality translates nicely to the palate with a hint of fresh green pepper, chilies, and a light hint of jasmine. Finish: A mild spice that mingles nicely with roasted agave and orange zest. The Bottom Line: Nuanced and fruity with a gentle spicy finish. 16. Casamigos Tequila Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $41.49 The Tequila: Casamigos is everywhere, and while tequila snobs are quick to turn their noses up at this one because it used to be owned by George Clooney, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t taste great. This stuff is simply too easy to drink, that’s why it’s so damn popular. It’s important to know that this tequila is geared towards an American palate, so what you’re going to get is a lot of vanilla-forward tasting notes. If you come to tequila looking for that bright and biting agave character, you’re not going to find it here. What you will find though is something that goes down incredibly smooth. Tasting Notes:

Nose: Very vanilla forward with some hints of caramel, and a light oak quality. Palate: Roasted agave, cake batter, and warm baking spices. Finish: Surprisingly peppery at the finish. Bottom Line: Wonderfully vanilla-forward and easy to drink. A great option for beginners to the tequila scene. 15. 818 Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $37.99 The Tequila: Kendall Jenner’s tequila is a real people-pleaser. It tastes sweet and dessert-like, but it’s very important to keep in mind that that is by design. This tequila is meant to go down easily, and while that isn’t for everyone, you’d be surprised at how many people want that out of their tequila. People want smoothness, and this tequila delivers that better than a brand like Casamigos.

It’s produced at NOM 1607, Grupo Solave, and features agave that is slow-cooked in brick ovens, tahona extracted, and mixed with deep well water. Feel however you want about celebrity tequila, but one thing can’t be denied: this tequila is made the right way. Even the snobs have to give it up! Tasting Notes: Nose: Very rich honey notes hovering over caramelized agave. Palate: Vanilla, fresh jasmine flower, asparagus, and bright citrus with just a hint of hibiscus. Finish: Supremely smooth with a baked caramel quality. Almost no oak whatsoever, which admittedly is a bit strange. The Bottom Line Flowery and vanilla forward with a rich finish. 14. Cimarron — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99 (1 Liter) The Tequila Cimarron is the ideal choice if you’re trying to make one bottle last for an entire night of partying. I’ve never seen a 750ml bottle of this stuff, it usually comes in 1 Liter for just $30. That’s an absolute steal, and the price might lead you to believe that this tequila must be awful, but that’s not the case. Instead what you get is something nuanced, complex, and shifting in flavor with a nice smooth people-pleasing finish. It’s also additive-free, which is a rarity for a deal this good. Tasting Notes:

Nose: Spicy cinnamon, roasted agave, and just a bit of oak. There is a very mellow and pleasing quality to this inviting tequila.

Palate: The smell translates directly to the palate. Agave and cinnamon dominate with some caramel notes, a bit of brown sugar molasses, and some of that barrel. Finish: Floral with a mix of vanilla and dry oak. The Bottom Line: Spicy and cinnamon forward. Ideal for people who want their shots to slap their tastebuds to attention. 13. Olmeca Altos — Plata ABV: 40% Average Price: $23.99 The Tequila: Olmeca Altos Plata is a great workhorse bottle. It’s flavorful and natural tasting, making it an ideal foundation for cocktails, but cheap enough that shooting it or mixing it into a big batch margarita won’t feel like flushing money down the drain. It’s also classically made, which is always appreciated at this price point. The tequila is produced at NOM 1111, Pernod Richard Mexico, and is slow-coked in brick ovens tahona crushed, finished with well water, and distilled in copper pots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is almost entirely dominated by roasted agave. Palate: Heavy on the citrus zest, both orange and lime, mixed with fresh green peppers with a slight lactic quality. Finish: Initially herbal and smooth but after a while the heat starts to build. The Bottom Line: A versatile zesty tequila that performs well in any role you put it into. 12. Mi Campo — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $26.99 The Tequila: A low and slow-made tequila, Mi Campo leans a bit more on the sweet end, so if you’re about dessert tones, this is the bottle you’re going to want to reach for.

The tequila comes out of the famed La Cofradia distillery using traditional cooking methods and is finished in oak wine casks, which give the liquid a sort of fruity character to it. Tasting Notes: Nose: Very sweet, dominated by floral vanilla and rich deep cocoa notes. Palate: Oak forward, there are some earthy pepper notes, but without bright citrus tones to balance it out, it comes across as a bit harsh. But there is a nice spicy kick to it that piques the curiosity and inspires repeat sips. Finish: Oily on the finish with a nice vanilla kiss. The Bottom Line: A crowd-pleasing tequila that leans heavily on dessert tones. If you’ve been burned by harsh tequila in the past, this will remedy that experience for you. 11. Patron Silver ABV: 40%

Price: $37.99 The Tequila: Patrón is interesting because it went from being an overhyped and over-priced brand to being something that is now completely underrated. It’s too popular for the tequila snobs, and enjoys such a big reputation that it leads casual drinkers to believe that it’s prohibitively expensive, but it’s not! Right now I think this tequila is sitting in a unique sweet spot.

It has a natural sweetness and easy-to-love drinkability that most tequilas lack, while still boasting old-fashioned brick oven cooking methods. Tasting Notes:

Nose: Roasted agave, white sugar, and a hint of honey. Palate: A mix of tart pineapple and zesty orange with a hint of bitter lettuce to balance it out. Finish: A crack of black pepper with a lime-influenced tartness. The Bottom Line: Sweet and easy to drink, with a honey and sugar vibe and a tart lime finish. 10. Arette — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $21.99 The Tequila: We’ve already sung the praises of Arette once this year, and it doesn’t feel like enough. Look, it’s just not easy to find a tequila that’s this cheap, tastes this good, and is additive-free, but Arette can give you all of that for just $21. So who wouldn’t want to sing the praises of this bottle? I like this bottle for shots mainly because of the price, but outside of that it has this great vegetal, spicy, and earthy flavor that you can get lost in. Tasting Notes: Nose: A wet earthy quality leads the way before blooming into warm and comforting agave notes. Palate: A bit salty with a mix of citrus and vegetal flavors. There is a very natural quality to this tequila with a nice green grass and wet soil flavor. Finish: Spicy, earthy and dry. The Bottom Line: Agave forward, very natural, and just a bit spicy. An additive-free steal! 9. Don Julio — Tequila Blanco

ABV:

Average Price: $30.49 The Tequila: If you like the sweet, people-pleasing flavors of celebrity tequilas like Casamigos and 818, then Don Julio covers a lot of that same ground but levels things up a bit with a more complex and natural flavor profile. This tequila is made from agave cooked in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel tanks at NOM 1449. It offers a shots experience that is smooth and pleasing to the palate, with deep flavors for those who want to explore them. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm and inviting roasted agave and vanilla. A deep breath will reveal notes of cinnamon. Palate: Lush chocolate with a bit of spice, soft green tea bitterness, and crisp green pepper. Finish: A lot of pepper on the finish, a mix of celery and citrus. There is a juicy quality to this that brings you in for more. The Bottom Line: Easy drinkability with a slightly complex flavor that is a joy to get lost in. 8. Suerte — Tequila Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $43.99 The Tequila: Suerte leans on those same sweet dessert tones that a lot of the celebrity brands love to utilize but has a more natural character and a mellow finish. The tequila is produced at NOM 1530, Tequilera Simbolo, using agave cooked in stone ovens, tahona extracted, fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks, and aged for seven months in American ex-bourbon barrels, offering a nice oaky finish. Tasting Notes: Nose: The oak character wafts from the glass backed with caramelized agave and butterscotch candies. Palate: A strong emphasis on the caramel here backed with agave, some citrus, cinnamon, and a hint of earthy cracked black pepper. Finish: Agave and oak, it echoes the nose surprisingly well with a slightly syrupy mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: Sweet and spicy, yet still agave forward with a supple oak-influenced finish. 7. Tepozan Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $49 The Tequila: If you like your tequila with a bit of sizzle, Tepozan offers a heavy dose of pepper and chili heat, while still highlighting those vegetal notes. This small batch tequila is made at NOM 1584, Tequila El Tepozan, from estate-grown blue agave that is hand-harvested and cooked in a pressurized brick oven.

The juice is then extracted via a roller mill and fermented in open-air steel tanks before being twice distilled. This tequila is made using volcanic rock water, which gives it a nice earthy minerality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave gives way to clay and wet earth and a bit of cinnamon. You can almost taste it before it hits the palate, serving as a nice teaser of what is to come. Palate: An initial spicy hit kicks the palate awake with cooked agave notes, a hint of cracked black pepper, cinnamon, and vegetal brightness. Finish: That vegetal quality dominates the finish with some minerality and a buttery aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Earthy, mineral-rich, and spicy with a supple buttery finish. 6. Tres Agaves — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99 The Tequila: Another sub $30 bottle that is additive-free? Sign us up. Tres Agaves is produced at NOM 1614, the famed Tequilera Tap, using agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and is bottled right after distillation. The flavor here leans on the pepper side, with some sweet pear vibes. Tasting Notes: Nose: A two-note hit of zesty orange peel and roasted agave. Palate: Bright citrus with juicy pear flavors and a twist of sweet carmelized agave. Finish: A nice subtle peppery burn. Not enough to be considered harsh but strong enough to feel. The Bottom Line: Additive-free and heavy on the agave forward characteristics. 5. LALO — Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35.99 The Tequila: LALO is clear, focused, no-nonsense blanco tequila. It is 100% additive-free, made from slow-steamed agave, and features a bright agave-forward flavor. It’s also cheap as hell and available at just about every liquor store. If you like your tequila juicy a nd bright, its hard to find a better bottle than this. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright and zesty citrus on the nose. Palate: Buttery with hints of cooked agave and caramel. Finish: Fruity, bright, vegetal, there is a very pure quality to this tequila. The Bottom Line: As pure as it gets. It’s bright, vegetal, and agave-forward. 4. El Tequileño Gran Reserva Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $42.99 The Tequila: If you feel like splurging a bit, you can’t go wrong with this multi-award-winning bottle from El Tequileño. The Gran Reserva Reposado is our favorite expression from the brand thanks to its mellow flavor, and notes of fruit and cinnamon.

It’s clear and focused flavor is a result of its additive-free production. Produced at NOM 1108, Jorge Salles Cuervo y Sucesores, this tequila is aged for 8 months in American oak barrels and blended with just a touch of the brand’s Añejo tequila. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredibly fruity, tropical notes on the nose that brings to mind banana and mango with some sweet caramel hovering over it. Palate: Vanilla and oak with a silky smooth buttery mouthfeel, it leaves your palate feeling wet. Truly savory. Finish: A quick finish that dissipates quickly. The faintest hint of cinnamon dominates the after taste but it fades fast. If you like to savor the flavor, this one doesn’t stick around long enough, but nothing is stopping you from reaching for another sip. Maybe that’s its magic! The Bottom Line: So good you might want to sip this one more than shoot it just so you can savor the flavors a bit more. 3. Tapatio — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: Just know that anywhere you land in the top five here, it’s going to be good. Part of me wanted to give this tequila the number one spot because I love it, but ultimately I’m going to go another way and that’s due to the licorice note I taste in this liquid.

I don’t have a particular problem with licorice, but I know others will, so I feel like it’s worth highlighting when talking about this tequila. Tapatio is produced at NOM 1129, La Alteña, using agave slow-cooked in masonry ovens, roller mill extracted, and open-air fermented for 72-96 hours. Like all our very top picks, this tequila is 100% additive-free. Tasting Notes: Nose: The usual suspects are here: roasted agave and a hint of citrus, but those aromas are joined by a bit of wet grass and a twist of juicy key lime. Palate: A bouquet of citrus notes, tang from tangerine, a bit of bitterness from grapefruit, and a juicy quality ala orange joined with the slightest hint of licorice. Finish: Black pepper that lives on the palate long after you’ve swallowed. If you like a flavor that sticks around, Tapatio is going to give that to you. The Bottom Line: Complex and flavorful, offering a bouquet of sensations that you can taste even when shooting. 2. Tequila Ocho — Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $39.99 The Tequila: Tequila Ocho is one of the most versatile tequilas on the market; it offers complex and deep flavors, a fair price point that won’t break the bank, and works as a great foundation for cocktails, a candidate worthy of slow sipping, and of course, one of the best tequilas to knock back. The liquid is made from agave harvested at peak maturity, cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours, rested for 24 more, and than crushed by a roller mill. Tasting Notes: Nose: A perfect mix between zesty orange peel character and warm roasted agave. Palate: More zest on the palate coupled with earthy slightly floral black pepper and fresh herbs. There is a cilantro-like quality here, so if that’s not your thing, you might be better served by our number two pick. Finish: More pepper on the aftertaste with a light hint of mint and a pleasing burning aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Zesty and agave forward with a nice peppery bite. The perfect shooter. 1. G4 — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $39.99 The Tequila: G4 makes a perfect blanco tequila, so putting anything else at number 1 would just feel wrong. This tequila goes above and beyond expectation, offering a lush flavor with lots of green notes, pepper, and zest, with a silky luxurious finish.